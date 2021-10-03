CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHS Spanish Club 2021-2022 Club officers and co-queens

Cover picture for the articleThe Spanish Club, sponsored by Ligaya Allison, is proud to present the officers. Senior Bryar Thurber, president, is the son of Brian Thurber and Stacy Benham. He is a member of the Honor Society, Indian Football, Indian Basketball teams, and serves as president of both The Student Council and Outdoor Adventure Club. He enjoys sports, hunting, fishing and hanging around with friends and plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Video Game#Shs#The Spanish Club#The Honor Society#Indian Football#Electrical Engineering#Math And Science Club
