SHS Spanish Club 2021-2022 Club officers and co-queens

Leslie Daniels (middle) and Andy Tody (right) presented a program on Youth Build to the De Queen Rotary Club. Daniels is the case manager and Tody is the instructor. Youth Build provides training for the construction trades. The program is a career and technical skills leadership program for youth age 16-24 who have dropped out of school. Students may earn stipends while learning in the classroom and on the work site. Students gain educational skills, obtain their GED, develop employment skills, and earn a Pre-Apprenticeship Certification in construction. Students gain leadership skills and have opportunities to volunteer in the community. There are 25 students currently enrolled in Youth Build. For more info, contact Leslie Daniels 584-1153 or ldaniels@cccua.edu. De Queen Rotary Club President Erika Buenrrostro is pictured left.

DE QUEEN, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO