At Dubai’s Expo, the world’s problematic politics loom

By ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its ornate carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen, on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee. Support...

