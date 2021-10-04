CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nurse at a Philadelphia hospital fatally shot his co-worker early Monday morning, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers, authorities said. The 55-year-old nurse was wearing scrubs when he shot his co-worker on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox29.com

Police: Man, 29, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is dead after gunfire breaks out in North Philadelphia. According to officials, the 29-year-old victim was found shot multiple times on the 700 block of Fairmount Wednesday, just after 6:30 in the evening. Police rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he succumbed to his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WISN

'Senseless': 3 shot dead over parking spot dispute, mom says

MILWAUKEE — A mother says her daughter and two other people were shot dead in a fight over how a car was parked. The shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday at North 8th and West Cherry streets in Milwaukee. Police said four people suffered gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiner...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
CBS Philly

Teenager Shot Twice While Leaving North Philadelphia Vigil, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say. The incident happened on 22nd and Lehigh Streets after the teenager was leaving a vigil around 7 p.m. Investigators don’t know if the shooting was related to the vigil. The victim was shot twice in the left calf and is in stable condition, police say. He was transported to Temple University by police. No arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago Tribune

Five reputed gang members charged in RICO conspiracy that includes brazen fatal shooting of Chicago rapper FBG Duck

Five alleged Chicago street gang members have been charged in a racketeering conspiracy accusing them of a pattern of violence that includes the downtown slaying of Chicago rapper FBG Duck last year. Even during 2020′s elevated violence levels in the city, the slaying of the rapper whose real name was Carlton Weekly stood out, both because of Weekly’s status as an entertainer and the boldness ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Co Worker
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Denver Shooting Near Kennedy Golf Course

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators in southeast Denver believe domestic violence led to a shooting that left one person dead and three more in the hospital. It happened about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of East Girard Street, just north of Kennedy Golf Course. (credit: CBS) Police say they were called to the area for a possible domestic violence related shooting. Two shooting victims were rushed to the hospital, a teenage juvenile female, considered the domestic violence victim, remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. The other victim is an adult male who remained in critical condition. (credit: CBS) When they arrived, officers found a deceased adult male who investigators determined is the suspect in the shooting. During the incident, an infant who is the child of the female victim and the suspect, was reportedly dropped by the suspect which resulted in serious injuries. The child was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition on Tuesday. (credit: CBS) The Denver Police Department said that October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and that this incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Head Flagged Down Baltimore Officer On Greenmount Avenue, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot in the head and body had to flag down a Baltimore Police patrol officer on Greenmount Avenue early Wednesday morning, police said. The 31-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition. Police said a patrol officer was approached by the man around 5:17 a.m. He was transported to the hospital where he is now in critical but stable condition. The victim was able to tell the officer he was in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue when he was shot, police said. No further details are available on the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Surveillance Video Shows Drive-By Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old Maryland Girl

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police released surveillance footage Thursday in hopes the public can help identify a suspect who shot a 12-year-old girl in Capitol Heights last week. The drive-by shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, injuring a girl who was waiting for food inside a nearby restaurant, according to Prince George’s County Police. Police said the 12-year-old victim, who is not believed to be the shooter’s intended target, was rushed to an area hospital where she’s listed in critical condition. Please take a moment to view this video. Our detectives are looking to identify...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Officers Allegedly Shot By Jefferson Hospital Shooting Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police have identified the two officers shot in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Jefferson University Hospital. Officers Arcenio Perez and Edwin Perez were both shot early Monday morning when they confronted the suspect in Parkside. Arcenio Perez was shot in the arm and is still in the hospital. The other officer was grazed in the nose and has been released. Police say Stacey Hayes shot the officers after he killed his former coworker, Anrae James, inside the hospital. Hayes is still hospitalized after getting shot by police during the shootout. He’s been charged with murder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

3 People Wounded, Suspect Killed, In Shooting At Lancaster Restaurant

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Two men and a woman were wounded, and a suspect was killed, in a shooting and possible hostage situation at a restaurant in Lancaster early Monday morning. Security guards trying to intervene in an altercation may have led to the shooting that was first reported at 12:12 a.m. at Culichi Town Lancaster in the 42100 block of Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The 911 caller told authorities there was a person inside the restaurant who had shot at security guards and was possibly still inside. When deputies arrived, they found a 44-year-old security guard...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot, Pregnant Woman Injured At Hughson Residence

HUGHSON (CBS13) – A man was shot and a pregnant woman was injured in the Stanislaus County town of Hughson on Monday. Just before 1 p.m., Monday deputies were called out to a residence in the 5000 block of Nunes Road in Hughson for the report of a man attacking a woman and trying to get into the residence, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement. CHP officers were later told that a man at the same address had been shot. Deputies arrived at the scene, which is a trailer park near Keyes Road, and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of the residence, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She is not being named as a suspect in the shooting. CSI personnel processed the scene and gathered evidence as deputies worked with investigators to find out who fired the shots. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective V. Esquivez at (209) 567-4466. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to http://www.stancrimetips.org.
HUGHSON, CA
San Diego Channel

Former neighbor charged for fatally shooting Postal worker

A U.S. Postal worker was fatally shot in Pennsylvania, and his former neighbor has confessed to killing him. According to the Associated Press, 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday following the shooting death of Louis Vignone in Collier Township. The AP reported that Kortz told investigators that he shot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Police: Nurse kills hospital co-worker, later shot himself

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A nurse shot and killed a co-worker at a Philadelphia hospital early Monday before fleeing and being shot in a subsequent exchange of gunfire with police that wounded two officers, authorities said. The 55-year-old nurse was wearing scrubs when he shot his co-worker on the ninth floor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Student, Security Guard Shot Outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) — A student and a security guard were wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the Bronzeville neighborhood. According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m., around dismissal time, outside of the school, which is located at 244 E. Pershing Rd. The shooter was standing outside at dismissal. As the security guard opened door, shots were fired, hitting him. Bullets injured the girl, who was also standing outside.  The student is in critical condition. The security guard was listed in fair condition. “It just sounded like it was right there...
CHICAGO, IL
inquirer.com

A nursing assistant was killed by a coworker at Jefferson University Hospital, and two Philadelphia police officers were shot

A certified nursing assistant was shot and killed by a coworker at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City just after midnight on Monday, according to police. The suspect — a 55-year-old man who was also a nursing assistant — then fled the scene in a U-Haul van and ended up in a shootout with Philadelphia police officers an hour later and about four miles away, in the city’s Parkside section, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters early Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Nurse assistant shoots nurse, 2 cops at Pa. hospital: ‘male in scrubs with a weapon’

The violence broke out just after midnight at a place of healing: Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Police say a 55-year-old male nursing assistant shot and killed a male nurse inside the hospital, then took off in a U-Haul. The man later shot two police officers before being felled by return fire from cops, 6ABC and the Associated Press are reporting.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy