Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital

HUGHSON (CBS13) – A man was shot and a pregnant woman was injured in the Stanislaus County town of Hughson on Monday. Just before 1 p.m., Monday deputies were called out to a residence in the 5000 block of Nunes Road in Hughson for the report of a man attacking a woman and trying to get into the residence, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement. CHP officers were later told that a man at the same address had been shot. Deputies arrived at the scene, which is a trailer park near Keyes Road, and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of the residence, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She is not being named as a suspect in the shooting. CSI personnel processed the scene and gathered evidence as deputies worked with investigators to find out who fired the shots. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective V. Esquivez at (209) 567-4466. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to http://www.stancrimetips.org.

HUGHSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO