Citroën Ami, an urban mobility vehicle maker, has announced that its signature 'Ami' city vehicle will launch in the UK in the spring of 2022. An innovator in the car-share and urban mobility space, Citroën specializes in creating simple and accessible all-electric mobility solutions for urban commuters. Moving into the UK market is a major win for the exciting startup, which has seen significant success in the United States.Staring in the spring, any UK citizen with a certified driver's license will be able to hop in an 'Ami' vehicle and cruise through their respective city streets.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO