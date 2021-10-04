CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pulisic, Jorginho, James, Kante: The Latest Chelsea Injury & Fitness News

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea head into the international break at the top of the Premier League despite suffering defeat to Manchester City at the end of September.

A 3-1 win for Thomas Tuchel's side over Southampton put the Blues back on the winning trail after back-to-back defeats in all competitions in the space of five days.

It hasn't been plain sailing for Chelsea. They haven't been at their best for large parts of the season in the early stages, but for the most part have been grinding out the results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scDE2_0cGHT6G800
SIPA USA

Now the Blues have a two week break. Many of the squad will jet off to their respective national camps before returning for their fixture on October 16 away to Brentford.

Here is the latest Chelsea injury and fitness news heading into the international break:

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old has been out for over a month with an ankle injury picked up on the last international break with the USMNT.

Pulisic is still yet to recover and remains in individual training at Cobham. He won't be joining up with his national team for their upcoming internationals against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaAzH_0cGHT6G800
SIPA USA

Tuchel will be hoping to have the American back by the time they face Brentford on October 16.

On his condition, Tuchel said: "Not so good. There is still a lot of pain that he has to get used to and it's too much to start training with us, so he's still in individual rehabilitation."

Jorginho

Jorginho came on in the second half during the 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday. He was rested on the bench as Ruben Loftus-Cheek started in his place.

But Tuchel confirmed it was only to allow the Italian to catch a breather after admitting he had 'overused' the midfielder.

"We’ve gone for Ruben in midfield instead of Jorgi because we’ve overused him recently," said Tuchel on Saturday on his team selection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1Kyy_0cGHT6G800
Sipa USA

"He hasn’t had much of a pre-season and he’s played a lot of matches."

Reece James

James has been struggling with an ankle injury which forced him off during the defeat to Manchester City. He was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

But Tuchel insisted there had been a 'misunderstanding' and James won't join up with the Three Lions. He remains in the pool, continuing his rehabilitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxX8S_0cGHT6G800
Sipa USA

"When I saw it I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool. I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

"My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

N'Golo Kante

The 30-year-old is recovering from Covid-19 after testing positive last month. He was ruled out of the matches against Juventus and Southampton due to self-isolating.

He won't link up with the France squad and should be ready for selection to face Brentford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ojEZ_0cGHT6G800
Sipa USA

"N’Golo has symptoms but not a lot of symptoms, so he’s okay," said Tuchel. "I don't want to go into more details. He's okay. He's doing well.

"He was concerned about it (in the past), and he did everything not to get it. Unfortunately, he tested positive but we care about him, like we care about every player. We're in touch with him every single day. The doctors are in touch with him and he has our advice and our support, and he is in a good way."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits James injury concern

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted a major injury concern for Reece James. James was injured during defeat at home to Manchester City on Saturday. Afterwards, Tuchel said: "I don't know about Reece at the moment. "He twisted his ankle and it was very painful for him. "I have no other...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
James James
Person
James
Person
Thomas Tuchel
CBS Sports

Champions League news: Chelsea star N'Golo Kante to miss Juventus match after testing positive for COVID-19

N'Golo Kante has tested positive for COVID-19, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed. Kante will miss Chelsea's Champions League tie against Juventus on Wednesday in addition to their Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday. The UK requires anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus to isolate for 10 days which would suggest it would be unlikely that he would be able to join up with the France squad for their upcoming games, which include a UEFA Nations League semifinal against Belgium.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Chelsea’s Kante tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Juventus clash

London (AFP) – N’Golo Kante is out of Chelsea’s Champions League match against Juventus on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus, manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed. Tuchel said the France World Cup-winner, 30, did not train Tuesday ahead of the Group H match in Italy. Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount...
UEFA
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel gives Mason Mount and Reece James fitness updates ahead of Chelsea’s match against Southampton

Mason Mount is fit and available again for Chelsea, manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing week with a match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats, against Manchester City last weekend and Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night, to put a halt to the early momentum this season. The results coincided with an injury for Mount and his presence as link between midfield and attack was clearly missed, particularly in the game against City when the Blues failed to register a shot on target. The 22-year-old midfielder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Christian#Usmnt#Cobham#American#Italian
Tribal Football

Watch: Animated Tuchel says 'of course Chelsea miss Kante, Mount'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits they've missed N'Golo Kante this week. Chelsea face Southampton on Saturday following back-to-back defeats, with Kante missing. An animated Tuchel admits their injury absences is a problem, but insists his squad should have another depth to cover for those players currently sidelined. Need a VPN?...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Reece James: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says defender is not fit for England duty

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expects Reece James to miss England duty through injury despite being selected. On Thursday, James was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary. Tuchel said the decision to include the 21-year-old right back must be a "misunderstanding". "When I...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Jorginho Delivers Update on Chelsea Future Amid Transfer Rumours

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has delivered an update regarding his future in London, committing himself to the club. The midfielder, who won UEFA Mens Player of the Year has plenty of admireres but has admitted that he is happy at Chelsea. Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match with Manchester City, which ended...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Watch: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on Juventus 'we need speed and energy'

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho discusses their Champions League clash with Juventus. Jorginho admits Chelsea's pace will be key in the clash in Turin. The Italy midfielder believes playing off the break will be crucial on the night and expects Juve to be very strong defensively. Need a VPN? Or seeking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jorginho Confirms He Was 'Close' to Joining Manchester City Before Chelsea Move

Jorginho has revealed he was close to joining Manchester City prior to his arrival at Chelsea back in 2018. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola were heavily interested in the Italian midfielder three years ago, but a move didn't materialise despite personal terms being agreed. A fee was agreed with Napoli...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Jorginho Speaks Out Over Previous Criticism at Chelsea

Chelsea's Jorginho has reflected on the initial criticism he received when he joined the club. The Blues signed the Italian midfielder in 2018 from Napoli, and he is now competing in his fourth season at the West London side. His impressive performances in the previous campaign have sparked suggestions that...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Jorginho Reveals Chelsea Criticism That 'Annoyed' Him the Most

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up in an honest interview, revealing which criticism has annoyed him the most during his time at the club. The midfielder proved the doubters wrong as he won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award last month. Speaking to BT Sport, Jorginho discussed the...
UEFA
theprideoflondon.com

Is the time running out for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic?

In January of 2019, Chelsea seemed to have gotten its hands on one of the best young wingers in world football when it signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund. Since then, Pulisic has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the CONCACAF Gold Cup with club and country. Nevertheless, these trophies are hardly indicative of his time with the Blues.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
361
Followers
3K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy