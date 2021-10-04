Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadier, but Risks Linger as USD Faces Payrolls Test

A Conservative former chancellor has added his voice to those warning about the risks surrounding inflation as he called for an increase in interest rates to tackle the issue.Lord Lamont also said on Saturday that the Government’s policy of calling for wages to go up could further drive inflation if the boost is not accompanied by increased productivity.Amid soaring energy prices and shortages of workers and materials, pressures from rising prices are increasing as the pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slows.The danger is that inflation becomes embedded, it results in wage claims, public sector wage claims, and...

