Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadier, but Risks Linger as USD Faces Payrolls Test
- Downside risks linger in big week for Fed policy. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3430-1.3484. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-Dollar rate has recovered sharply from new 2021 lows but prior declines were technically significant and have gotten analysts warning that further losses could be seen in what promises to be a defining week for the Federal Reserve monetary policy outlook.www.poundsterlinglive.com
