Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadier, but Risks Linger as USD Faces Payrolls Test

By James Skinner
poundsterlinglive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Downside risks linger in big week for Fed policy. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3430-1.3484. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-Dollar rate has recovered sharply from new 2021 lows but prior declines were technically significant and have gotten analysts warning that further losses could be seen in what promises to be a defining week for the Federal Reserve monetary policy outlook.

poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling Firms against Dollar and Euro Following U.S. Jobs Report

The Dollar sold off against the Euro and Pound in the wake of the release of the U.S. jobs report for September which came in softer than economists were expecting, although price action appears choppy in the final session of the week as the report contained numerous contradictions for traders to chew over.
MARKETS
poundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar Pushes GBP/CAD Lower after September Jobs Surprise

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6446-1.6565. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.6889-1.6957. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Canadian Dollar clocked up multi-month highs against a range of major counterparts when September’s employment report surpassed market expectations just as investors were responding to a poorer-than-anticipated U.S. payrolls number.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: No hopes for the shared currency

The US Nonfarm Payrolls report showed that the country added just 194K jobs in September. Sentiment flipped from negative to positive, with rallying equities hurting the dollar. EUR/USD consolidates losses near its 2021 low, has room to extend its slump. The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low of...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.2475

USD/CAD is currently trying to settle below the support level at 1.2475 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently made an attempt …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steady around $22.70 after a dismal Nonfarm Payrolls report

XAG/USD is steady as the US 10-year T-bond yield sits firmly around 1.61%. The US Dollar Index seems poised to close above 94.00 for the second consecutive week. Silver (XAG/USD) is advancing during the New York session, climbs 0.69%, trading at $22.76 at the time of writing. Price action throughout the American session has been swinging violently after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which revealed an increase of just 194K jobs, lower than the 500K foreseen by analysts.
MARKETS
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
The Independent

Ex-chancellor Lamont issues inflation warning and calls for interest rates hike

A Conservative former chancellor has added his voice to those warning about the risks surrounding inflation as he called for an increase in interest rates to tackle the issue.Lord Lamont also said on Saturday that the Government’s policy of calling for wages to go up could further drive inflation if the boost is not accompanied by increased productivity.Amid soaring energy prices and shortages of workers and materials, pressures from rising prices are increasing as the pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slows.The danger is that inflation becomes embedded, it results in wage claims, public sector wage claims, and...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seesawing around $1,755, awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls

Gold remains range-bound within a $24 range, ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls report. Market sentiment is upbeat on the back of the US debt ceiling solution and Russia’s natural gas supply increase to help Europe. From a technical perspective, gold stills under heavy downward pressure. Update: Gold is seesawing around...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding near weekly lows and at risk of falling further

Weak European macroeconomic data continues to undermine demand for the EUR. US employment-related data resulted encouraging ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls report. EUR/USD consolidates losses near the 2021 low at 1.1528 and could fall further. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1560 price zone, barely up on Thursday, despite a...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Testing Bottom of the Descending Triangle

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to go looking towards the bottom of the descending triangle that the market had previously been involved in. The 50 day EMA is starting to reach towards the 200 day EMA, forming the potential “death cross” that a lot of longer-term traders pay close attention to.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit headlines limit British pound's advance

GBP/USD has been struggling to hold above 1.3600. Brexit headlines take the center stage in the absence of high-impact data releases. Additional losses toward 1.3500 are likely in case GBP/USD drops below key supports. The GBP/USD pair managed to register modest daily gains on Thursday but the British pound is...
MARKETS
invezz.com

USD/CAD forecast ahead of US and Canadian jobs data

The USD/CAD pair sank as the price of crude oil rebounded. Oil prices are rising after the recent OPEC+ meeting. We explain what to expect ahead of the US and Canada jobs data. The USD/CAD pair declined to the lowest level since September 7 as the price of crude oil...
MARKETS

