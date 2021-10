Today, we are thrilled to announce VMware Tanzu Service Mesh Enterprise, a new offering designed to help enterprises keep their modern applications and APIs secure. Any discussion about modern applications is incomplete without a deep dive into APIs. But what makes APIs so critical in the context of modern applications? Why is modern application security incomplete without API security? And how can one implement API security in a collaborative manner without compromising the promise modern applications offer, i.e., that of speed and agility? To answer these questions better, it is important to first start with some context on APIs and how they have evolved.

