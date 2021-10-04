CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Sunday 7

studio-mcgee.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. We took family pictures this weekend. I gave up on Christmas cards last year, but with Margot here I am determined to make it happen! They’re always such an event and someone always ends up crying, but in the end I’m always glad we took them. 2. We’re ticking...

studio-mcgee.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcgee Co#Mango Sale#Target
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Comes Clean About A Lie

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby comes clean about a lie. Recently, TV Shows Ace reports that Adam and Danielle Busby were blasted by fans for ditching the girls again. Come to find out, things weren’t what they seemed. Keep reading to find out what Danielle lied about. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby...
TV & VIDEOS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

SCOUT — Scout is a 4-month-old male shepherd-labrador mix. He is very playful and likes to chew. He needs someone who is going to be home and a fenced-in yard would be a plus. ROSCO — Rosco is a 1-year-old beagle who has been neutered. He just needs his shots...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
93.1 WZAK

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We all know Brandy, but did you know she had a daughter!?. Both Brandy and Ray-J have come up in several Twitter talks as many were shocked to find that the two were brother’s and sisters. Twitter was actually even shocked to find that this was new news to millennial twitter users.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Halsey Wears Plunging Christian Cowan Dress in NYC

Once again, Halsey has left us looking like the heart-eye emoji. On Oct. 7, the new mom stepped out in New York City wearing a seriously sexy plunging Christian Cowan gown ahead of their exciting Saturday Night Live performance. The crystal-covered dress featured a hood and a belly button cutout to go with the extreme plunging neckline. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey completed the look with matching Ruthie Davis Tiara Stud heels and oversize sunglasses. It might just be the beginning of spooky season, but Law said it best on Instagram, calling the singer, “The new ‘Mistress of the Dark.'”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
K945

Watch Massive Cannibal Alligator Eat a 6-Foot Gator Whole

Louisiana has been on high alert when it comes to alligators ever since August 30th. Remember when the body of a 71-year-old man from Slidell, Louisiana was recovered from the stomach of a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator? My fear of alligators became very real after reading the countless articles talking about the disappearance of the man.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy