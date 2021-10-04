The Sunday 7

Once again, Halsey has left us looking like the heart-eye emoji. On Oct. 7, the new mom stepped out in New York City wearing a seriously sexy plunging Christian Cowan gown ahead of their exciting Saturday Night Live performance. The crystal-covered dress featured a hood and a belly button cutout to go with the extreme plunging neckline. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey completed the look with matching Ruthie Davis Tiara Stud heels and oversize sunglasses. It might just be the beginning of spooky season, but Law said it best on Instagram, calling the singer, “The new ‘Mistress of the Dark.'”
Comments / 0