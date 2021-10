Luke Greenfield borrows Emily Giffin’s book of the same name in the 2011 romantic comedy movie ‘Something Borrowed.’ The story revolves around shy and soft-spoken Rachel, who is sidelined even on her 30th birthday as her social butterfly BFF Darcy takes center stage. However, Rachel’s night of drinking with Darcy’s fiancé Dex brings back past memories and even residual feelings. They embark upon a steamy liaison, keeping Darcy in the dark. Friendships have to be refigured, and Rachel has to face her feelings. The ending of the movie keeps you hooked for a follow-up, and you may want to know whether a sequel is on the corner. In that case, let us tell you what we know.

