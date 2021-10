Polaris, the brightest star in the constellations, is also known as the Pole Star. It’s an apt name for an ice-class superyacht designed to explore the Polar regions. Even more so when the owners’ desired landscape of frozen tundra is mirrored in the crazy amount of onboard glass and crystal. If Disney princess Elsa ever went to sea, she’d feel at home aboard Polaris. The 230-foot yacht is the largest new build to emerge from Rossinavi, with an exterior and interior by Enrico Gobbi’s Italian Team for Design. Belowdecks, the yacht features diesel-electric propulsion and structural ice certification on the hull....

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO