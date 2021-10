We are at a moment in the nation – and in Oregon – when a paradigm shift is in reach to update ineffective, top-down systems to be more responsive, effective and equitable for all families. Today, the American Rescue Plan provides unprecedented resources to improve the lives of families who are still reeling from COVID-19 and its economic impact as well as longstanding inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. And now Congress is debating a $3.5 trillion Budget Resolution which, if passed, will increase these resources even more.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO