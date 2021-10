Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Would he have been a good fit for the Arizona Cardinals?. For the last 10 years, Richard Sherman has been a thorn in the side of the Arizona Cardinals. During Sherman’s tenure’s with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, the veteran corner went up against the Cardinals 18 times and he accumulated a total of 22 pass breakups and seven interceptions in these matchups.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO