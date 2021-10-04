CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Dr. Ben Danielson will lead UW Medicine program to prevent youth incarceration

By Joey Thompson
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The program aims to create steps toward better health and well-being for young people, especially youth of color, the university said.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
knom.org

Community-integrated, positive approach for youth suicide prevention

The Alaska Native Collaborative Hub for Research on Resilience and the Statewide Suicide Prevention Council partnered this month to host a webinar on suicide prevention among Alaska Native youth. The webinar presented two different efforts to reduce suicide in Alaskan Native young people. The Quasgiq Model and Scammon Bay’s cultural...
MENTAL HEALTH
salus.edu

Dr. J. Chad Duncan to Lead New Orthotics and Prosthetics Program

J. Chad Duncan, PhD, CRC, CPO, already had a pretty good job. But he believes he has found one that is even better. Until recently, Dr. Duncan was the director of the Prosthetics and Orthotics (P&O) program at Northwestern University in Chicago. The Northwestern P&O program is the oldest and one of the most distinguished programs in the country.
ELKINS PARK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Creator of UPMC Sports Medicine Program Dies

UPMC announced via statement that Dr. Freddie Fu, the creator of UPMC’s world-renowned sports medicine program and head team physician for the University of Pittsburgh athletic department died on Friday surrounded by his family at the age of 70. A native of Hong Kong, Dr. Fu came here to attend...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Medicine
uwgb.edu

UW-Green Bay launches Exercise is Medicine-On Campus Initiative

Research suggests that regular physical activity can be a great supplement to treatment for many physical and mental health conditions, including mild to moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression. UW-Green Bay’s Professor Joanna Morrissey’s goal is to encourage the campus community to be more active through the Exercise is Medicine-On...
GREEN BAY, WI
fsu.edu

FSU internal medicine residency program earns accreditation

The Florida State University College of Medicine Internal Medicine Residency Program at Cape Coral Hospital/Lee Health has received initial accreditation and approval to begin recruiting its first class of residents, who are expected to begin training on July 1, 2022. “Our mission is to graduate capable and efficient internists who...
FLORIDA STATE
coxhealth.com

Dr. Shelby Hahn named program director of Cox Family Medicine Residency

Dr. Shelby Hahn has been named program director of the Cox Family Medicine Residency. Dr. Hahn has been associated with the residency since 2007 when he joined the program as an intern. He served as chief resident during his final year of training, after which he joined the faculty and became the associate program director for residency education in 2014. Dr. Hahn has taken on other leadership roles throughout his time on the faculty, and helped expand the residency to Jordan Valley Community Health Center in 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
MyArkLaMiss

Fort Benning holds a suicide prevention walk

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL)– In observance of suicide awareness month, Fort Benning held its annual suicide prevention walk. Those participating in the walk were dressed in yellow to show their support in preventing suicide within the military community. The event was hosted by Jamisena Tarver, a suicide prevention manager for Fort Benning. Tarver told News […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
westernslopenow.com

Local youths get creative to support suicide prevention

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Local West Slope Youth Voice students, supported by the postvention alliance, worked with Grand Junction’s state representative Janice Rich to pass a bi-partisan bill supporting suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention. They are now releasing a local student-made music video called “All I Need” to go along...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point offers Junior Scientist program

STEVENS POINT – Become a junior scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this year while learning about the secrets of the natural world and the universe around it. The Junior Scientist program is co-sponsored by UW-Stevens Point’s Museum of Natural History and Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. A variety of...
STEVENS POINT, WI
actionnewsnow.com

NVCF launches support program for youth suicide prevention

CHICO, Calif. - Thrive launched the Community, Assessment, Response and Education (CARE) team, which will be operated by the North Valley Community Foundation's healing initiative. The program will provide support to young people who are contemplating suicide or suffering from mental health struggles. Youths or families who need help can...
CHICO, CA
ntdaily.com

Students can learn alongside incarcerated classmates with Inside-Out Program

The university announced on Sept. 21 it would be the first Texas college to work with the Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program, a project designed to allow students to experience learning inside a correctional facility alongside incarcerated people. “[Inside-Out] is a semester-long college class that combines an equal number of college...
DENTON, TX
azpbs.org

Programs tackle diabetes prevention in Black, Hispanic youth as cases surge

PHOENIX – When Nahomi Garcia was young, she usually had some sort of sweet treat or snack around the house. Her mother often cooked, but she still enjoyed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or the sweetbread her grandmother loved. But at the same time, Garcia began to worry about both her weight...
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox13news.com

UW Medicine to deny organ transplants to unvaccinated patients

SEATTLE - If you have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, you may have a hard time getting a transplant in western Washington. Colorado hospitals made the decision to deny transplants to most unvaccinated patients, and University of Washington Medical Center is following suit. UW Medicine requires transplant patients to have...
SEATTLE, WA
Alliance Review

Kent State honors Alliance native's efforts at fundraising, engagement

An Alliance native who heads up a key Kent State University alumni effort has been honored by the school. Robert E. Ross, a member of the college’s Class of 1970, recently received the Kent State Advocacy Award. The Lake Forest, Illinois resident is an alumni of Alliance High School, and attained a marketing degree at Kent State.
ALLIANCE, OH
myedmondsnews.com

FC Edmonds announces partnership with UW Medicine

Dr. Justin Rothmier, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Washington. has been appointed the medical sdvisor for FC Edmonds, the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District. His focus will be on prevention...
EDMONDS, WA
Laramie Live

UW Hosting Harvard Professor For New Program

The University of Wyoming will be hosting Danielle Allen, Harvard University’s James Bryant Conant University Professor, as the guest speaker for the launching of the new Democracy Laboratory. Allen’s American democracy talk will be presented through Zoom at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 5, as part of the Wyoming Institute...
COLLEGES
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
907
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy