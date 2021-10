Move over Garfield, there’s a new cat in town. Or rather, the previous cat is back and looking to score the spotlight. Legendary has picked up the feature and TV rights to Heathcliff, the comic strip featuring the cocky and street-smart cat about town, Heathcliff. The company plans to develop both simultaneously. The strip was created by George Gately in 1973 and ran in thousands of newspapers at its height. It is now written and drawn by Gately’s nephew, Peter Gallagher. Gallagher will act as a producer with Steve Waterman, who has served as an exec producer on such family fare as...

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO