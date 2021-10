SPREAD: Falcons -3 | O/U: 46. It's easy to see the impact of Robert Saleh's defensive coaching when players like John Franklin-Meyers, Foley Fatukasi and rookie cornerback Michael Carter II are all playing like above-average starters. Arthur Smith's offensive impact was tougher to see early in his tenure in Atlanta, but Matt Ryan is coming off his best game by far in the system. Zach Wilson is the more likely quarterback to make a killer mistake on Sunday, and the Jets have struggled giving up plays in the screen game. It's time for Cordarelle Patterson to become an international superstar.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO