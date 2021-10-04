CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson Ranch, CA

Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Stevenson Ranch

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMAgO_0cGHOj0n00

A man is dead after being involved in a confrontation with sheriff's deputies in Stevenson Ranch.

Investigators say Los Angeles County deputies were called to the scene on Chicory Court by a concerned relative just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies tried to negotiate with the man but say he pointed a rifle in their direction and they opened fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it still has to be determined if the man died from a deputy's bullet or possibly from a self-inflicted wound.

