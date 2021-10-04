CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmont, PA

Apple n’ Arts Festival Returns To Delmont

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELMONT (KDKA) — Another staple of fall returned to the area this weekend with the Apple n’ Arts Festival in Delmont. Vendors from all across the area made their way to Delmont for the festival. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. In past years, more than...

Related
Turnto10.com

Scituate Art Festival, 55 years since the first, returns this weekend

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Scituate Art Festival, which was canceled last year, is a "go" this year. And it's happening this weekend. The focus on quality, local, and home-made makes this even one of the best in New England. The Scituate Art Festival was started 55 years ago as...
SCITUATE, RI
Mirror

Annual festival sees record crowds

The Bedford Fall Foliage Festival Committee reported a record-breaking crowd last weekend as the 57th festival kicked off amid near perfect weather conditions, said Elaine Housel. Housel, one of the many festival committee volunteers who help ensure the event runs smoothly, works at the information booth at the festival and...
BEDFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Harvest Weekend Kicks Off At Dilworth Park With Entertainment, Food & Drinks, Hay Maze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s Harvest Weekend in Center City! Festivities got underway at Dilworth Park on Friday. All weekend you can experience live entertainment, food, drinks, a hay maze, and more just steps from Philadelphia City Hall. The Philadelphia Fall Market is also open. More than 60 local vendors will be selling treats, trinkets and artwork. For more information on the weekend activities, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delmont, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Society
culturemap.com

Bayou City Art Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Art Colony Association, the producer of Bayou City Art Festival, will welcome artists, patrons and supporters back for Houston’s signature art event. Bayou City Art Festival will spotlight the festival’s featured artist McKenzie Fisk, a painter from Los Angeles, as it transforms the streets of Downtown into artistic avenues bursting with colors and culture. As one of the top art festivals in the country, the weekend event will provide patrons with the opportunity to personally meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from 19 art disciplines including world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures and more.
HOUSTON, TX
sandiegomagazine.com

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

The FREE La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returns for its 12th year with even more prestigious art, international wine, craft beer, and family fun on Saturday, October 9th and Sunday, October 10th, 2021 from 10 AM to 6 PM. With a spectacular coastline, upscale village atmosphere, and picturesque views, La Jolla is the perfect setting for the beloved and widely recognized La Jolla Art and Wine Festival. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy, including over 150 juried artists from around the globe, 3D chalk art displays, interactive art murals, non-stop live music, family art center, roving entertainment, gourmet food court, and a wine, craft beer, and spirits garden featuring local brews, distilleries and global wineries.
FESTIVAL
culturemap.com

Dallas Fall Arts Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The inaugural Dallas Fall Arts Festival will feature an afternoon of dance and music performances. The festival is co–produced by Bruce Wood Dance and The Dallas Conservatory.
SOCIETY
#Kdka
stgeorgeutah.com

New Harmony Apple Festival returns this weekend, benefits volunteer fire district

NEW HARMONY – The New Harmony Apple Festival will return for its 23rd year Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Harmony Town Park. The Apple Festival will feature fun for the whole family, including bounce houses, children’s games, fire safety demonstrations, live music, a bake sale, food vendors, community vendors selling unique products and of course, apples.
NEW HARMONY, UT
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

NXNE Arts Festival launching in Lubbock

The inaugural NXNE Arts Festival is coming to Lubbock next weekend. The event will run from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 16, and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Cotton Warehouse, 206 23rd St., according to Grant Gerlich, one of the event's organizers. Those interested...
LUBBOCK, TX
Peninsula Daily News

Apple Cider Festival on tap this weekend

Apple pressing, miniature golf in the orchard, cider tasting, sushi, masked dancing under the autumn stars: This is the 2021 Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival. With three venues participating, the fest will be all outdoors and put on by the Production Alliance, a nonprofit event organizer based in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival Returns October 9th & 10th

The Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival is celebrating its 17th year on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This “boutique art show” will showcase more than 70 artists from up and down the East Coast. Media included are: sculptures, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, metal, painting, drawing and graphics, photography and wood.
FESTIVAL
Festival
Apple
Politics
Society
Music
8newsnow.com

Something for everyone at the Summerlin Festival of Arts

Find something for everyone in the family to enjoy – from paintings to jewelry plus kids activities at the Summerlin Festival of Arts. The festival takes place at the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on October 9-10 from 10am to 5pm.
FESTIVAL
bungalower

Winter Park’s Autumn Art Festival returns this weekend

The 48th Annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival is back this weekend from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, in Winter Park’s downtown Central Park. The juried fine art festival features exclusively Florida artists selling their work alongside live entertainment and family-friendly activities. The event...
WINTER PARK, FL
Uinta County Herald

Fiber Art Festival a success

EVANSTON — The annual Sagebrush Fiber and Folk Art Festival returned to the Uinta County Library on Friday, Sept. 24, to the delight of patrons and library employees. This year’s participation of vendors was smaller than other years after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic; however, the attendance and interest was still high.
EVANSTON, WY
Your EDM

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Announces Stacked Lineup for 2022 Return

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is back for its 2022 edition with a stacked lineup of over 125 world-renowned and upcoming artists across a broad musical spectrum. Headliners include Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion, Rezz and GRiZ. Plus, Flying Lotus, Ashnikko, The Glitch Mob, Clozee, TroyBoi, Eprom, 1788-L, Elderbrook, CharlestheFirst, VNSSA, Chee, Khiva and so many more.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
kjfmradio.com

52nd Annual Barry Apple Festival

BARRY, Ill.– The fifty-second annual Barry Apple Festival took place over the weekend. Activities began on Thursday, September 30 and continued through Sunday, October 3. Royalty was crowned, a parade was held, and lots of tasy treats were consumed. Apple cider, apple pie, apple fritters, fried apples, and caramel apples were just a few of the apple goodies offered at booths throughout downtown Barry.
BARRY, IL

