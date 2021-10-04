Apple n’ Arts Festival Returns To Delmont

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Art Colony Association, the producer of Bayou City Art Festival, will welcome artists, patrons and supporters back for Houston’s signature art event. Bayou City Art Festival will spotlight the festival’s featured artist McKenzie Fisk, a painter from Los Angeles, as it transforms the streets of Downtown into artistic avenues bursting with colors and culture. As one of the top art festivals in the country, the weekend event will provide patrons with the opportunity to personally meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from 19 art disciplines including world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures and more.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO