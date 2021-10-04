Apple n’ Arts Festival Returns To Delmont

The FREE La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returns for its 12th year with even more prestigious art, international wine, craft beer, and family fun on Saturday, October 9th and Sunday, October 10th, 2021 from 10 AM to 6 PM. With a spectacular coastline, upscale village atmosphere, and picturesque views, La Jolla is the perfect setting for the beloved and widely recognized La Jolla Art and Wine Festival. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy, including over 150 juried artists from around the globe, 3D chalk art displays, interactive art murals, non-stop live music, family art center, roving entertainment, gourmet food court, and a wine, craft beer, and spirits garden featuring local brews, distilleries and global wineries.
