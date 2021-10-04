UK's Future Plc sees profit at top end of market view on digital marketing boost

Oct 4 (Reuters) - British media company Future Plc said on Monday it expects full-year profit at the top end of market expectations, driven by a boost in digital marketing.

The company also said it appointed Penny Ladkin-Brand as its finance head with effect from Oct. 31, replacing Rachel Addison, who held the position for 17 months. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)