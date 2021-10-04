GCC Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market 2021: Industry Trends, Price Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Persistence Market Research (PMR) digs deep into the global shiplifts & transfer systems market and fetches key information through structured market research. The report titled “Shiplifts & Transfer Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026” gauges the market and predicts the future demographic and changes. Based on the findings specified in the report, the market is expected to witness a rise in the demand for shiplifts & transfer systems, owing to the growth in ship repair & maintenance services over the coming years. Escalating demand for shiplifts & transfer systems in developing regions is projected to drive the global shiplifts & transfer systems market. The estimated value of the shiplifts & transfer systems market in 2018 is US$ 568.2 Mn and the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% and reach US$ 774.5 Mn by the end of 2026. In addition, the shiplifts & transfer systems market is projected to create an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 176.1 Mn during the forecast period.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO