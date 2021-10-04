The Starling Murmur Enduro: A Soulful and Highly Capable Steel Mountain Bike

Alchemy Bicycles is not messing about with dropping fall bike releases, and today we see two new models and an update to one of their mainstays. The new Argos 29″ titanium hardtail looks to be a good time, with its 65° descent-ready head tube and moderate 478mm reach on the size large. That reach will grow slightly with sag, and the 75.5° seat tube angle will tilt forward for a comfortable climbing position. The chainstays stay short across the board at 435mm which should help loft this bike up and over rough sections. Seat tubes are on the longer side, with the size large reaching up to 450mm, so shorter-legged riders may not be able to size up with this frame.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO