The Starling Murmur Enduro: A Soulful and Highly Capable Steel Mountain Bike
Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. In a conversation about naming bikes a friend once said, “I only name the steel ones. Carbon bikes don’t have a soul. I don’t connect with them in the same way.” As a longtime steel bike lover, I get what my buddy was getting at. There is an undefinable kinship in the way properly-placed steel tubes can interact with human meat that makes for an amazing experience on the trail.www.singletracks.com
