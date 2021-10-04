Ibis Ripley AF SLX: An Extremely Capable Descender and an Excellent Value

In addition to repair and suspension queries, we receive a good number of head-scratchers concerning mountain bike frame geometry. Folks want to know how important each measurement is, how they affect ride character, and how they interact with other elements of a bike’s geometry and suspension layout. We will go through some of the most important geometry measurements with a broad brush to demystify things a bit for newer riders — beginning with the bottom bracket. It’s nearly impossible to include every aspect of how one frame measurement will affect the way a bike rides, so we will do our best to hit the key points that affect a majority of bikes.

