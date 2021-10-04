Ibis Ripley AF SLX: An Extremely Capable Descender and an Excellent Value
Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. What’s better than a trail bike that’s fun to ride almost everywhere, has excellent suspension, and is easy for anyone to get along with? Well if you took that bike, and cut thousands of dollars off the price tag, that would certainly make it better, right? That seems to be the thinking behind the aluminum counterpart to the Ibis Ripley trail bike, but yes, it’s a little more nuanced than that.www.singletracks.com
