It seems that the phrase “nothing is certain except death and taxes” will soon have a new version, which includes electrification. We know this is a tricky topic for the purists, but the future of virtually all automotive brands is most likely electric. This includes Porsche, which has the Taycan (already outselling the Panamera in the US), though one member of the brand’s family will stay away from electrification for about another decade. You guessed it right, we are talking about the 911.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO