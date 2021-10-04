CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Pivot Trail 429 Review: A Rare Trail Bike Designed to Climb as Well as It Descends

By Matt Miller
singletracks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. The spectrum that Singletracks chose for our Mid-Travel Mashup was fairly wide, but bikes needed to be the latest iteration of a trail bike with rear travel between 120mm and 141mm. All of them happened to be 29ers, and they all happen to fit within that travel spectrum, yet they are all vastly different.

www.singletracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
singletracks.com

2021 Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper Review: An Efficient and Lightweight Trail Bike

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. Some weight and responsibility accompanies a bike review like this one, especially with a model as beloved as the classic Specialized Stumpjumper. There are riders out there who have owned every iteration of this bike, and likely a few who have a spare garage bay full of them. Alas, my job is to negate the fanfare and answer the question of “who and what is this bike best suited for?”
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Privateer 141 Review: An Aggressive Trail Bike Under $4K

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. The Privateer 141 might just be the most interesting bike in our roundup. It’s a trail bike, from a newer brand, that is built long, slack, and stout like an enduro bike. Compared to the 20mm-shorter-travel Pivot Trail 429 that’s also in our test, it’s a huge departure.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Showing the Luv to Your Mountain Bike Trails and Trail Builders

Arrie Rossouw is the co-founder and CEO of LuvTRAILS, an online and mobile platform helping groups raise funds for trail building and maintenance. Jeremiah Bishop is a professional cyclist with countless major wins in short track, marathon, and ultra endurance racing. He’s also a leading advocate for cycling. We ask...
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

New Rocky Mountain Element Blurs Lines Between XC and Trail Bike

It’s been about four years since Rocky Mountain’s Element was last updated and in that time, cross-country bikes have changed a lot, and so has the new Element. Dedicated XC athletes still need a quick and agile steed to navigate courses where power matters, but demand for short travel bikes has largely shifted to something that is easy to pedal and fun to ride everywhere.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Trail#Mountain Bike#Mountain Biking#Pivot Trail 429 Review#Shimano Xt#Team Xtr#4 Piston Xtr#Hydra#Fit4#Fox Transfer Factory#Maxxis Dissector#Fox Live Valve#Hta#Sta
singletracks.com

Norco Optic C2 Review: A Fun Mid-Travel Trail Bike

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. On the market for close to two years now, the Norco Optic was progressive toward the end of 2019 and still fits right in with the newest of the trail bikes we tested in our recent roundup. When Norco redesigned the Optic, they started from scratch. Some might even say that they had a completely new vision for the Optic.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Vitus Escarpe 29 CRS Review: A Value-Priced Carbon Trail Bike That Dances

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. Between feathery XC bikes and brutish enduro race frames, there’s a sea of variety for brands to float on. They’re not as constrained by...
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Ibis Ripley AF SLX: An Extremely Capable Descender and an Excellent Value

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. What’s better than a trail bike that’s fun to ride almost everywhere, has excellent suspension, and is easy for anyone to get along with? Well if you took that bike, and cut thousands of dollars off the price tag, that would certainly make it better, right? That seems to be the thinking behind the aluminum counterpart to the Ibis Ripley trail bike, but yes, it’s a little more nuanced than that.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

The Starling Murmur Enduro: A Soulful and Highly Capable Steel Mountain Bike

Singletracks Mid-Travel Mashup reviews on Singletracks and video reviews on our YouTube channel. In a conversation about naming bikes a friend once said, “I only name the steel ones. Carbon bikes don’t have a soul. I don’t connect with them in the same way.” As a longtime steel bike lover, I get what my buddy was getting at. There is an undefinable kinship in the way properly-placed steel tubes can interact with human meat that makes for an amazing experience on the trail.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
singletracks.com

Our Favorite Mountain Bike Gear of the Summer

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Singletracks staff has been testing gear all summer long and we’ve come up with a list of our favorite gear just for you!. Insta360 One R Action Camera. $299.99. The Insta360 One R delivers quality dynamic range,...
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

El Depot Mountain Bike Park

Bench cut, beginner-friendly trail opened in October, 2021. This trail information is user-generated. Help improve this information by suggesting a correction. Located off City Point Rd.
LIFESTYLE
singletracks.com

How Bottom Bracket Height Affects Mountain Bike Handling

In addition to repair and suspension queries, we receive a good number of head-scratchers concerning mountain bike frame geometry. Folks want to know how important each measurement is, how they affect ride character, and how they interact with other elements of a bike’s geometry and suspension layout. We will go through some of the most important geometry measurements with a broad brush to demystify things a bit for newer riders — beginning with the bottom bracket. It’s nearly impossible to include every aspect of how one frame measurement will affect the way a bike rides, so we will do our best to hit the key points that affect a majority of bikes.
CARS
singletracks.com

On Trend: 5- and 6-Bike Vertical Transport Racks for Big Group Rides

Group rides are back! Well, at least judging by the latest bike racks Yakima and RubiconEP are showing at Sea Otter this week. RubiconEP claims their 5-bike Corral Bike Rack is “one of the strongest, lightest, and most functional upright bicycle racks ever introduced.” It’s rated for carrying up to five, 60lb. (e-)bikes, and the rack itself weighs 72lbs. The rack tilts down for vehicle access and to make it easier to load and unload bikes at the trailhead. RubiconEP offers 2-, 4-, and 5-bike versions priced at $999, $1,499, and $1,699 in a variety of color finishes.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

How Wide is Too Narrow? A Season of Handlebar Width Experimentation

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. The first set of “wide” mountain bike bars I tried stretched to 650mm between their clamped bar-ends, and my trail buddy said that I looked like a giraffe splayed out drinking water. Reach measurements and handlebar widths have since increased substantially, with most bars reaching a maximum span of 800 to 820mm a few years ago. No matter how tall and lanky a person is, trees will only allow so much space before they remind us who’s more resilient, so our bars are likely at their max expanse.
BICYCLES
Red Tricycle

Hit the Trail with These Hiking Boots Designed Just for Kids

Get ready to head out on a hiking adventure with your family in the best gear around. We’ve gathered up our favorite hiking boots for kids who want to climb, jump in streams and rake in the miles. You’ll find easy-on boots for little ones and even a few short styles for those who want more of a hiking shoe than a boot.
SHOPPING
singletracks.com

8 New Mountain Bike Trails Opened in September 2021

Fall has arrived in the northern hemisphere, with summer trail building projects wrapping up and opening to the public. Here are eight new mountain bike trail openings around the world that we tracked in September. Blue Doon (Fort William, Scotland): This new gondola-served trail at Nevis Range Resort sits at...
CYCLING
ridgwayrecord.com

Allegheny Hike, Bike and Ski Club to host 1st Annual Trick or Trail event

RIDGWAY--A great new event is coming to Ridgway's Sandy Beach Recreation Area courtesy of the Allegheny Hike, Bike, and Ski Association. The Clubs is inviting everyone out for a fun time on the Laurel Mill Trails in beautiful Ridgway Township's Sandy Beach Park on the Laurel Mill Road. The event will feature a 14k or 7k trail race, or participants can take a spooky 2-mile walk. The course is a 7k loop with approximately 425 feet of elevation gained, and the 14k course is two laps of the 7k course with around 850 feet of elevation. The rolling forest trails offer a surface covered in grass, ferns, roots, rocks, dirt, and mud, so dress appropriately.
RIDGWAY, PA
singletracks.com

Looking to Buy a Mountain Bike? JensonUSA Has (or Had) These Trail Bikes in Stock Today

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. These days, finding a mountain bike for sale is difficult if not impossible. If you just can’t stomach the wait until 2022 for your new ride, JensonUSA has several bikes to consider at various price points. The best part: They are available now. Or at least they were at the time we looked. You gotta move fast!
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

Thrive Outside Atlanta is Making Mountain Bikes and Trails Accessible to More Riders

Last week the City of Atlanta celebrated a new program at the Southside Park mountain bike trail system as a part of the Thrive Outside Atlanta initiative. Through grants, donations, and support from various groups and stakeholders, 20 mountain bikes are being made available for youth and volunteers to ride and experience the trails.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy