QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will you save receipts to get reimbursed for gas tax?

By ABC 17 News Team
 5 days ago
A 2.5-cent gas tax increase took effect Friday in Missouri.

The tax could raise close to $500 million per year for transportation projects. But the law authorizing the tax also allows drivers to be reimbursed for the amount they pay under the new tax. They have to save receipts and fill out paperwork.

Do you plan to get reimbursed? Vote in the poll below.

