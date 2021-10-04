Yemen conjoined twins 'like any child' after separation in Jordan
MedicalXpress
5 days ago
A Jordanian hospital has successfully performed the country's first operation to separate conjoined twins, seven-month-old babies from Yemen, the chief surgeon announced Sunday. It was "a rare and delicate" procedure which is "a medical success for the whole kingdom", said the doctor, Fawzi al-Hammouri. The nearly eight-hour operation which required...
