Tyson Fury to fight in UK again after Deontay Wilder bout, says co-promoter Frank Warren

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Warren expects Tyson Fury's next fight after his bout against Deontay Wilder to be in the UK. The WBC heavyweight champion has not fought on home soil since 2018. Fury, 33, has made the United States his boxing home since signing a long-term deal with Top Rank and ESPN and has competed there four times.

www.bbc.com

