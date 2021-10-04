CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

At Dubai’s Expo, the world’s problematic politics loom

By ISABEL DEBRE - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its ornate carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen, on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee. Welcome...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first World Fair to the Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes the months-long extravaganza draws both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. Named Expo 2020, the event was postponed by...
MIDDLE EAST
fox5dc.com

Expo 2020 Dubai: Middle East's 1st World Fair opens after pandemic delay

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The Middle East’s first-ever World Fair opened on Friday in Dubai, called Expo 2020, following years of planning, billions of dollars spent and a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The months-long event showcases the world’s greatest innovations, including the latest technology, and serves...
WORLD
loc.gov

Thomas Jefferson’s Quran at the World Expo in Dubai

Thomas Jefferson’s copy of the Quran, one of the treasures of the Library, is making its first-ever appearance in the Middle East this month, debuting at the glittering World Expo in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Jefferson’s English translation of the Islamic holy book is one of the stars...
RELIGION
AFP

Fast-rising politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred Iraqi city

With a five-star hotel, malls and other real estate projects, the Iraqi city of Ramadi, ruined by more than a decade of war, is witnessing a construction boom led by the parliamentary speaker. Mohammed al-Halbussi, trained as a civil engineer and who cultivates an image of dynamism, hails from the province of Anbar and is hoping to be re-elected in the October 10 national poll. Supporters say the vote here will be akin to a plebiscite in favour of a new term for Halbussi, and his movement, whom they credit for pushing Ramadi's nascent economic revival after it was left in rubble following the battle to defeat the Islamic State (IS) group. Sunni Muslim majority Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a vast desert province west of Baghdad that covers a third of the country and extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Famine#United Arab Emirates#Ap#Taliban
Derrick

Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a Communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna. More than 40 years later, amid yet another violent upheaval in his home country,...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai’s Expo 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel has ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world’s fair in Dubai. Thursday’s event comes over a year after Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalized ties and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the accords. The pavilion arch — chock-full of flashy videos promoting Israel’s windmills, high-tech advances and historic sights — came to life as night fell. Zany Hebrew music played and patriotic balloons floated about, all within eyesight of the Palestinian pavilion. Israeli officials were in Dubai to cement ties after the countries inked a long-awaited visa waiver agreement this week.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UK High Court finds that Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone

The ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hacked the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya and her attorneys during the legal battle over custody of their two children, Britain’s High Court found Wednesday.Sheikh Mohammed, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, gave his “express or implied authority” to hack the phones of the princess and her attorneys using Pegasus spyware produced by NSO Group of Israel, the court said. The software is licensed exclusively to nation states for use by their security services.NSO has been at the center...
U.K.
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Iraq: Oil-rich and ravaged by conflict

Iraq, which on Sunday holds legislative elections, is oil-rich but has been ravaged by wars and conflicts since the 1980s. During ancient times, the lands now comprising Iraq were known as Mesopotamia -- meaning land "Between the Rivers", the Tigris and the Euphrates.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?

Iraq s elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. State institutions are failing, the country’s infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group. While few Iraqis expect meaningful change in their day-to-day lives, the parliament elections will shape the direction of Iraq’s foreign policy at a key time in the Middle East including as Iraq is mediating...
MIDDLE EAST
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Banisadr, Iran's first president after 1979 revolution, dies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran's first president after the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, died Saturday. He was 88. Among a sea of black-robed Shiite clerics, Banisadr stood out for...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY
AFP

US calls Hezbollah fuel shipments 'public relations' ploy

The United States on Thursday denounced Hezbollah's deliveries of Iranian fuel in crisis-hit Lebanon as a public relations stunt and warned that Tehran remained under sanctions. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose government was formed after a year-long delay, has denounced the deliveries as an attack on sovereignty and said he believed his country would not be hit by US sanctions.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US, Pakistani officials in strained talks on Afghanistan

United States and Pakistani officials are meeting Friday amid a worsening relationship between the two countries as each nation searches for a way forward in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Pakistan has been pressing for greater engagement with the all-male, all-Taliban Cabinet in Kabul even as it shies away from any unilateral formal recognition. The South Asian country has urged Washington to release billions of dollars to the Taliban so that Afghanistan's new rulers can pay salaries of the many ministries and avoid an economic meltdown. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warns such a crash could unleash a...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

IS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. In its claim of...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Terminus' Robots Welcome Expo 2020 Dubai's First Wave of Visitors

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Expo 2020 Dubai's star-studded Opening Ceremony was streamed live across the globe to kick off the six-month long mega event, giving everyone the chance to participate in the mind-blowing spectacle, wherever they might be. To highlight the diversity and inclusion of...
TECHNOLOGY
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

BEIJING (AP) — In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress. Nine months into Joe Biden's presidency, the two sides finally appear to be trying to ease tensions that date from the Trump administration — though U.S. complaints about Chinese policies on trade, Taiwan and other issues are little diminished.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy