Boston, MA

For These Identical Terrier Twins: Leaving BU as They Started—Together

By Alan Wong
Boston University
 5 days ago

2020 grads Grace and Claire Golder always dreamed of graduating side by side. When identical twins Grace (CGS’18, Pardee’20) and Claire Golder (CGS’18, CAS’21) entered BU in January 2016, their plan was to graduate together four years later. It seemed only natural. Their parents, Peter and Melanie Golder, adopted the sisters from China, and growing up in Hanover, N.H., the girls did everything together. When it came time to look at colleges, they decided they wanted to be in a big city. Boston—and BU—seemed the perfect fit. They enrolled in the College of General Studies, starting in the London program. Claire went on to the College of Arts & Sciences two years later, where she studied psychology, while Grace chose to pursue a degree in international relations at the Pardee School of Global Studies. During their time at BU, they roomed together and made numerous friends together.

