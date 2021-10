Pokemon Journeys has revealed new details about Cynthia's comeback to the anime with a new synopsis for the Sinnoh League Champion's big return episode! As Ash continues to make his way up the ranks in the World Coronation Series, he has come across various strong opponents in battle. Throughout his rise in the tiers he has even faced some very prominent characters from the past such as a few Gym Leaders he has faced off against in the anime before. But as he rises up through the Ultra Class, and tries to make his way into the Master Class, he'll be coming across some Champion level opponents as well.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO