Stocks

Stocks fall as tech retreats; price of oil hits 7-year high

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Plainview Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Monday, as rising bond yields and energy prices stoked investors' concerns about higher inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.1%. The price of oil hit a seven-year...

WTAJ

Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another surge in consumer prices in September pushed inflation up 5.4% from where it was a year ago, matching the highest shift higher since 2008 as tangled global supply lines continue to create havoc. U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in September from August as the costs of new cars, food, gas, and […]
BUSINESS
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. Whether the inflation spike will prove persistent has divided economists in recent months. 
BUSINESS
#Oil Stocks#Price Index#Wall Street#Treasury#Whatsapp#Verdence Capital Advisors
Plainview Daily Herald

Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Thursday as the market builds momentum a day after breaking a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 2:37 p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, and it is now on track for a weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 531 points, or 1.6%, to 34,909 and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%.
STOCKS
WISH-TV

Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
KTLA

U.S. wholesale prices see record increase over 12 months

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher as earnings season gets under way

Major U.S. stock indexes opened flat to modestly higher Wednesday as earnings season unofficially kicked off with results from Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. , as well as Delta Air Lines Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,408, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 4,360. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to 14,531. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 0.8% in the early going, while BlackRock shares jumped 3%. Delta shares gave up 2.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
CUSHING, OK
AFP

Supply bottlenecks hitting US economy and prices, but don't panic: Yellen

Snarls in transportation and supply chains have led to rising prices and shortages of some goods, but US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans not to panic. Price increases are not likely to last, and there should be plenty of products available for the holiday shopping season, Yellen said in an interview with CBS News. "I believe it's transitory," Yellen said about the recent run up in prices. "But I don't mean to suggest that these pressures will disappear in the next month or two. This is an unprecedented shock to the global economy."
BUSINESS

