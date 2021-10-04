CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Mountaintop review – Martin Luther King meets his match in a motel room

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WU5J_0cGHLRBE00

The Mountaintop is a bold shape-shifter of a play. Conceived as an imaginary encounter between Martin Luther King Jr and a Memphis motel maid on the night before his assassination in 1968, Katori Hall ’s drama begins with flirtation and ends with big existential questions on life, death and religious faith.

It was first staged in 2010 (when it won an Olivier award) and this revival raises the suspense with every strange turn the play takes as it travels from tawdry motel-room naturalism to Beckettian starkness and thence to a spiritual realm.

Dynamically directed by Roy Alexander Weise, it begins as a flirtation between King (Adetomiwa Edun) and the alluring Camae (Ntombizodwa Ndlovu) who comes to his room to deliver a late-night order of coffee.

As she playfully mixes whisky into his drink and lights his cigarettes, we are left guessing as to her motive, as is King. Hall mixes in biographical details (from King’s bad heart to his suspected sexual indiscretions) with elements of his last speech, on 3 April 1968. The political arguments touch on Vietnam, the rights of sanitation workers in Tennessee and activism (from King’s non-violent approach to Malcolm X and the Black Panthers). They do not subsume the dramatic intrigue between the two characters yet neither are they very penetrating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIqkH_0cGHLRBE00
Dramatic intrigue … Ndlovu and Edun. Photograph: Marc Brenner

Camae is King’s equal in the ideological exchanges , to his surprise, and Ndlovu not only beguiles him but puts us under her spell, too: she is simply thrilling to watch. Edun is a mix of swagger and insecurity but cannot quite match her magnificence.

Rajha Shakiry’s motel room set cleverly combines with Lizzie Powell’s lighting and Nina Dunn’s video design to move from everyday realism – twin beds, a period TV set – to a gothic, hallucinatory set-up with biblical lighting, thunder and sudden snowfalls that swirl around the room.

Related: Pulitzer winner Katori Hall: ‘I think of theatre as a church. It’s a sanctuary’

When the play shifts to questions of death, divinity and individual legacy, it strains a little but the actors work hard to reset its atmosphere. Ultimately, the Mountaintop is most powerful when it withholds its true nature. As it reveals its hand, it drives towards earnestness and begins to deliver open messages with Christian parallels that seem too literal in the light of what has come before. If there is a limit to this fine production, it is this.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Right-wing group slams ‘inappropriate’ children’s books on seahorses, Galileo and Martin Luther King Jr

Books about Martin Luther King Jr, civil rights pioneer Ruby Bridges, native American history, African legends and the mating habits of seahorses have been branded “not appropriate” for young children by a right-wing parents’ group in Tennessee. Moms for Liberty (MfL), a national conservative campaign founded in January to oppose left-wing ideas in education, is fighting to ban a curriculum that teaches children aged seven and eight about America’s history of racism under Tennessee’s new law against “critical race theory”.Robin Steenman, head of MfL’s chapter in Williamson County, a suburb of Nashville, wrote to the state education department in June...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wvpublic.org

Creative Works Inspired By Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sought For 2022 Project On Racism

The 2022 Project on Racism is calling on West Virginia students to create original works to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There are two opportunities. The first is a call to submit essays, music, and five-minute films organized by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the YWCA of Wheeling.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Pyramid

Martin Luther King III shares father’s vision at BYU forum

The audience at the Marriott Center in Provo erupted in applause repeatedly as human rights activist Martin Luther King III spoke Tuesday at a Brigham Young University forum. King, the oldest son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was the first speaker in a BYU forum series on “Creating a Beloved Community.”
PROVO, UT
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr.
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Katori Hall
maggrand.com

Madonna flashes audience as she lies across desk on ‘Tonight Show’

Madonna caused chaos on Thursday as she appeared on “The Tonight Show” and crawled across host Jimmy Fallon’s desk flashing her tush to the audience. The 63-year-old singer stopped by to promote her new documentary, “Madame X,” on the late-night show. Madonna said during the interview that she wanted viewers...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#The Room#Beckettian#The Black Panthers
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna in Paramount+’s ‘Madame X’: Film Review

An impressively designed production from a star hoping to convey the deep empathy she feels for pretty much every group suffering during these troubled times, Madonna’s Madame X showcases the eponymous album, in which she draws on new influences ranging from Colombian rap to Portuguese fado. An uncharitable observer might dub this The Appropriation Tour, aligning a star whose relevance has faded with both unimpeachably authentic music and the in-the-streets energy of social justice movements. But wherever one draws the line between supporting a group and co-opting it, X captures a night of solid performances and top-notch stagecraft. Just don’t...
PARAMOUNT, CA
BYU Newsnet

Martin Luther King III promotes the ‘beloved community’

Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III discussed the ideal “beloved community” during his Sept. 28 forum address. King said the concept of a “beloved community” was conceived by philosopher and theologian Josiah Royce and promoted by his father, Martin Luther King Jr. He described the “beloved community” as a...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Reads From ‘Grapes of Wrath’ in Prologue to Migrants Odyssey Doc ‘Ants’ – Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

When Bruce Springsteen recorded his 1995 album “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” the Boss admitted he hadn’t read John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” — of which Tom Joad is the protagonist — until after the album’s release. Looking to perhaps remedy that oversight, Springsteen has agreed to read soulfully from “The Grapes of Wrath” for an upcoming doc titled “Ants,” about the plight of migrants crossing from Africa and Asia into Europe, directed by Italian journalist and filmmaker Valerio Nicolosi. When Italian indie film producer Davide Azzolini reached out to Springsteen through his manager Jon Landau, asking him to read...
MUSIC
The Independent

Black History Month: The words of 23 black activists from Martin Luther King to Maya Angelou

Black History Month is an annual observance that originated in the US but is now officially recognised by governments in Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK.The month provides an opportunity for full recognition of the contributions and achievements of the UK’s black community.On 25 September, prime minister Boris Johnson said that Black British people “continue to leave an indelible mark upon every sphere of life in Britain.He continued: “As we celebrate throughout October, we not only look back with enormous gratitude to the African-Caribbean community for your huge contribution to Britain – we also look forward with great optimism...
SOCIETY
Atlanta Daily World

Martin Luther King Memorial Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Martin Luther King Memorial Celebrates 10th Anniversary in October. The Memorial Foundation to host Anniversary Gala and Ceremony in Washington, D.C. October 20 and 21. The Memorial Foundation, builders of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on the National Mall, will host a celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of the Memorial’s dedication. The 10th Anniversary Celebration is co-chaired by three titans of entertainment and industry: music icon Lionel Richie, Silicon Valley trailblazer Shellye Archambeau, and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy