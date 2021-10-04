CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tikehau Capital aims for around 5 billion euros of assets dedicated to tackling climate change

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - French investment company Tikehau Capital said on Monday it was hoping to manage at least 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) worth of assets by 2025 that would be dedicated solely to fighting climate change.

Tikehau added in a statement that the plans would allow it to invest in companies and projects aimed at decarbonising the global economy, as companies around the world step up their presence in green energy projects.

($1 = 0.8621 euros)

