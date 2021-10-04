CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senegal's old capital on the frontline against rising sea

By Laurent Lozano
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the northern Senegalese city of Saint-Louis, excavators are ripping up the beach to lay giant blocks of basalt, in an eleventh-hour effort to keep the sea at bay. When work is finished, a black sea wall will stretch for kilometres along the coastline of the West African country's former capital, famed for its colonial-era architecture.

Phys.org

The oldest Acheulean evidence in North Africa

A new work published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews, led by the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH) in collaboration with the Centre National de Recherches Préhistoriques, Anthropologiques et Historiques (CNRPAH) (Algeria), describes the most recent advances in the current investigation performed in the valley of Oued Boucherit, located about 20 km east of the city of Sétif (Algeria).
AFRICA
simpleflying.com

The Air Senegal Fleet In 2021

Air Senegal is the flag carrier for the West African country of Senegal. From its hub at Blaise Diagne International Airport (DSS), the carrier operates services to other cities in the region, as well as to Europe, and even across the Atlantic to Baltimore (with a stop at JFK). It manages to do all of this with a fleet of just nine aircraft. Let’s take a look at these nine planes in the Air Senegal fleet.
LIFESTYLE
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Pershing’s Travel to South Africa, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, and Senegal

Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Jonathan Pershing will travel to Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa; Windhoek, Namibia; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo; and Dakar, Senegal from September 27 to October 8, 2021. In addition, Deputy Special Envoy Pershing will hold virtual meetings with senior Kenyan and African Union officials on Friday, October 1. Deputy Special Envoy Pershing will meet with national and African Union counterparts, civil society, private sector, and other representatives of donor countries and financial institutions on efforts to address the climate crisis and raise global climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
TRAVEL
AFP

Northwest Nigeria facing 'brewing humanitarian crisis'

Maryam Aliyu and her six children were lying next to each other fast asleep when gunmen broke into their home in northwest Nigeria. "They even stole the wrapper on which my children were sleeping," said Aliyu, tears rolling down her cheeks.
AFRICA
Phys.org

COVID-19 leads to African agricultural innovation

In a paper published in Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, researchers found that farmers in East Africa (Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda) were able to better adapt to the impact of COVID-19 than those in the Southern African countries of Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
AGRICULTURE
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

3 Egyptian mummy faces revealed in stunning reconstruction

The faces of three men who lived in ancient Egypt more than 2,000 years ago have been brought back to life. Digital reconstructions depict the men at age 25, based on DNA data extracted from their mummified remains. The mummies came from Abusir el-Meleq, an ancient Egyptian city on a...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Unearthed 40,000-Year-Old Cave Chamber Inhabited by Neanderthals

Researchers digging a tunnel network on the Rock of Gibraltar, have uncovered a new chamber that has been locked off from the rest of the world for at least 40,000 years. This new discovery might provide insight into the Neanderthal civilization and their traditions. 4000-year-old cave. Experts began exploring Vanguard...
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

More than 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands after ‘big mistake’

After a massive online outcry, government officials in the Faroe Islands have described the hunting and killing of a massive pod of dolphins as a “big mistake.”. On Sunday night, 1,428 dolphins were killed near the Faroe Islands, a Danish territory located between Iceland and Norway. According to conservation group Sea Shepard Global, the hunters used jet-skis and small boats to corral the dolphins in shallow water and kill them.
ANIMALS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
Inverse

Oldest fossil discovery of “bizarre dinosaur” reveals a never-before-seen feature

More than 150 million years ago, a strange dinosaur with spiky, armored skin roamed Earth. That dinosaur was the ankylosaur, a close relative of the more well-known stegosaurus. Ankylosaurs likely traversed diverse regions of our planet between the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. However, geographically limited fossil records have prevented us from knowing this bizarre ancient creature’s true range — until now.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Most Powerful Underwater Eruption Creates a New Volcano

A major volcanic event occurred in 2018, a few kilometers away from the Eastern coast of Mayotte, meaning a French territory. After the investigation started, a new volcano was found, according to Yahoo News. The study paper confirms the following:. This is the largest active submarine eruption ever documented. An...
AGRICULTURE
Mental_Floss

Blow Hard: 11 of the Biggest Volcanic Eruptions of All Time

For hard evidence of nature’s ability to erupt into catastrophic disaster, look no further than the volcano. These metaphorical portals to hell, which currently number about 1500 globally, not only spew volcanic ash and lava, but can radically alter the climate and the course of world events. Most are stratovolcanoes—cone-shaped...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Bone Discovery Suggests Humans Were Already Manufacturing Clothes 120,000 Years Ago

Scientists have found what may be the earliest evidence of clothing manufacture in a cave in Morocco, dating back 120,000 years. It can be easy to take clothing and their origins for granted, as putting on an outfit at the start of the day is such an ingrained part of what it means to be a human being in the modern world. Someone who doesn't take this for granted is anthropologist Emily Hallett from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, who recently published a paper outlining the Moroccan discovery.  Hallett, along with a team of researchers, had...
MANUFACTURING

