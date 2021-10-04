CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Seinfeld fans complain that the new aspect ratio on Netflix cuts out original jokes

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5E6N_0cGHIpzV00

Seinfeld fans in the US have complained that Netflix has cut many of the visual gags withs its aspect ratio.

All 180 episodes of the hit Nineties sitcom arrived on the streaming platform on Friday (1 October).

Viewers, however, were quick to notice that a number of the show’s jokes have been ruined due to Netflix’s aspect ratio that remasters the originals to a 16:9 dimension.

One notable example features in the season eight episode titled “The Pothole” in which the actual pothole the title references is cut out entirely from the screen.

“What’s the deal with the Seinfeld on Netflix aspect ratio?” quipped one user on Twitter, in a reference to Jerry Seinfeld’s typical opening gag on the series.

“SO, NETFLIX. YOU SPEND EIGHT SQUILLION ON SEINFELD AND THEN YOU SHOW IT IN THE WRONG RATIO,” wrote another.

A third person added: “ Seinfeld ’s in 16:9 on Netflix and is therefore unwatchable… bummer.”

“It’s psychotic to spend like $500 million on the streaming rights for Seinfeld and not show it in the right aspect ratio,” wrote one user.

“Ffs @netflix sort it out! With the amount of moolah you shelled out for Seinfeld the least you should do is screen it in the correct aspect ratio!” said someone else.

Some viewers compared it to the crop that Disney Plus applied to episodes of The Simpsons , which similarly cut out visual gags.

Responding to the backlash, however, the streamer later gave viewers the option to watch The Simpsons in the original aspect ratio of 4:3.

“After what went down with The Simpsons , and the amount they spent to secure the rights, it’s wild Netflix botched this,” added one person.

Another said: “Watching Seinfeld . The new aspect ratio feels a bit cramped but overall it’s not as big of a deal as it was for The Simpsons .”

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld Jokingly Apologizes for “Uncomfortable” Romantic Undertones of ‘Bee Movie’

Jerry Seinfeld is apologizing for those sexual undertones between his leading bee and a human woman in the 2007 Dreamworks Animation release Bee Movie. Appearing on The Tonight Show Friday in part to promote all nine seasons of his iconic comedy Seinfeld coming to Netflix, host Jimmy Fallon broached the comedian’s “recent birthday,” to which Seinfeld responded that he had not had a recent birthday. He did, however, acknowledge that he turned 67 this year and explained why that might come as a shocker to some people. “It always takes longer than people think, you know, to be a comedian. I had...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Jerry Seinfeld on his top-secret project as all 'Seinfeld' seasons hit Netflix

For a show about nothing, this news is definitely something. Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating the release of his legendary sitcom, “Seinfeld,” on Netflix by playing a Lego version of himself in a 90-second digital short released over the weekend by the streaming service. It also features a Lego version of his sitcom apartment.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ortega
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Collider

Morgan Freeman Makes Fun of Dave Chappelle in 'The Closer' Promo for Netflix Special

It’s been a long time coming, but the end is finally here. After a series of five specials on Netflix, comedian and five-time Emmy winner Dave Chappelle is giving his final say on all things America, providing his funny and provocative criticism of modern world issues while being a tad controversial. The sixth and final special, aptly titled The Closer, was released today on the streaming platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Tidewater News

Fighting rivals, Netflix modifications plotline with Seinfeld and Stranger Things

“WandaVision,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” rank among the many buzziest streaming hits of this 12 months. Something else they’ve in widespread: None of them have been on Netflix. Covid-related delays made for a light-weight roster of 2021 reveals on the streaming large, simply as opponents equivalent to Disney+...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspect Ratio#The Originals#Disney Plus
Literary Hub

The new trailer for Netflix’s The Sandman is a shot-for-shot recreation of the original.

Back in 2019, when we walked maskless, Netflix and Warner Bros. Television first announced they were adapting Sandman, Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series about Morpheus, Lord of Dreams, and the powerful group of siblings known as the Endless, into a live-action TV series. Now, after a slow burn of casting announcements, the first trailer is finally here—and it’s almost a shot-for-shot recreation of the first issue of the comic.
TV SERIES
IGN

New to Netflix in October 2021: Army of Thieves, Seinfeld, Locke & Key Season 2, and More

Netflix subscribers have a ton to look forward to this October, from the arrival of the legendary sitcom Seinfeld to the zombie-less Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves to a brand-new season of Locke and Key. Movie fans are also in for a treat as such classics as Titanic, Step Brothers, and Tommy Boy will also become available from the first of the month.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Seinfeld Streams on Netflix Starting Today

A month after the announcement, the hit television comedy series “Seinfeld” has come to Netflix, available on the platform starting today (October 1). You can now watch all 180 episodes of Seinfeld on Netflix. In September, the streaming platform had released a trailer in anticipation for what was described as “2021’s hottest new show”. Although viewers can stream Seinfeld on Netflix starting today, the streaming giants had reached a deal for the sitcom’s streaming rights in 2019. The deal had cost $500 million.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

What Time Can You Watch Seinfeld on Netflix?

Seinfeld is finally coming to Netflix tomorrow. Following the loss of series like The Office to competing streamers, Netflix sunk a good deal of money into stealing the hit sitcom away from Hulu, bringing all nine seasons of Seinfeld to the platform as of October 1, 2021. Created by comedian Jerry Seinfeld and writer and producer Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms of all time, and along with Friends and Frasier helped to define NBC's comedy lineup for a generation. Netflix had announced long ago that they would acquire Seinfeld as soon as its Hulu license was done -- something that happened over the summer, leaving fans wondering when it would make its way to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Seinfeld hits Netflix, but some jokes may be lost

Classic ’90s sitcom Seinfeld just landed on Netflix again after a six-year run on competitor Hulu. Since the show was filmed before HD was a reality, it was originally displayed in a 4:3 aspect ratio on TV. But on Netflix, the show has been cropped into a 16:9 widescreen format to fit modern TVs. This means some visual jokes have literally been lost.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

SNL Returns, The Sopranos Gets a Prequel, and Seinfeld Lands on Netflix

TV viewers will be reunited with old favorites this weekend as Saturday Night Live returns for its 47th season, The Sopranos explores Tony’s past in the new prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and Seinfeld moves to on Netflix after a months-long streaming hiatus. Plus, Margaret Qualley shines in the new Netflix series Maid, the iHeartRadio Music Festival takes over The CW, and Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new Netflix original thriller The Guilty. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV SERIES
NPR

5 challenges 'Seinfeld' faces in connecting with viewers on Netflix

As all 180 episodes of classic sitcom Seinfeld debut on Netflix this week, a $500 million question hangs in the balance:. Can one of the most influential comedies in TV history score with modern streaming audiences the way Friends and The Office did years before?. Netflix reportedly paid about $500...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy