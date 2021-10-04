CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Arsenal could make a move for Raheem Sterling

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

What the papers say

Arsenal could look to make a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling , according to the Daily Mirror. Sterling has been at the Etihad since 2015 and is currently in talks about a new deal, but Mikel Arteta could look to sign the 26-year-old.

Claudio Ranieri could return to the Premier League and has been linked with a move to Watford, the Mirror writes. The Hornets are looking for a new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz at the weekend.

Manchester City are in pole position to sign Darwin Nunez , although Manchester United , Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also eager to land the Benfica striker, writes the Daily Star.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kacper Kozlowski who is currently on the books of Pogon Szczecin in his native Poland, writes the Express.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Serge Aurier : The former Tottenham defender, who is currently a free agent, is set to sign a deal with Villarreal, according to L’Equipe.

Nico Gonzalez : Manchester City are said to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old who is close to making a first-team breakthrough at Barcelona, writes Fichajes.

Edinson Cavani : Real Madrid could look to sign the Uruguayan in January with the 34-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order, says Mundo Deportivo.

