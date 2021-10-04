CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, OH

Port Washington voters asked to increase income tax for road paving and maintenance

 5 days ago

PORT WASHINGTON — A proposed 0.5% village income tax increase will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot for voters to consider. The current income tax is 1.5%. “The village of Port Washington currently has one of the lowest tax rates in Tuscarawas County,” said Fiscal Officer Darissa Lute. “If passed, the half-percent tax levy will be used for road paving and maintenance only. In the past, the village has received Community Development Block Grant funding to achieve numerous paving projects for the village. However, the CDBG funding is no longer available for paving projects.”

