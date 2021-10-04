Glastonbury 2022: Billie Eilish to play Pyramid Stage as festival’s youngest solo headliner ever

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she will be headlining Glastonbury in 2022.

In a post shared to Instagram Stories on Sunday night (3 October), the singer grinned at the camera while wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the words: “Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm.”

She simply captioned the post: “2022.”

Festival organiser Emily Eavis confirmed the news on her own Instagram on Monday (4 October), writing that Eilish would be headlining the Pyramid Stage on Friday night.

She will be the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, with Eavis writing: “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait.”

Eilish, who made headlines this weekend after calling out the Texas abortion laws while on stage in Austin, last performed at the festival in 2019, when she played the Other Stage.

The line-up for next summer’s Glastonbury is yet to be officially announced. The 19-year-old’s social media post makes her one of the first artists to confirm they will be playing when the festival returns next summer.

Eilish confirmed on Instagram that she would play at next year’s event (Billie Eilish/Instagram)

The Somerset music event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with tickets carrying over across both years.

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross had been due to headline in 2020 on what would have been Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary year.

However, it is currently unknown if any of these acts will return to headline in 2022. Lamar had originally been scheduled for the Friday night spot now taken by Eilish.

Glastonbury will take place from Wednesday 22 to Sunday 26 June 2022.