CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tikehau Capital aims for around 5 bln euros of assets dedicated to tackling climate change

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdvQ2_0cGHHLzG00
Dead fish is seen at dried-up creek bed in a drought-affected area near Chivilcoy, Argentina February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French investment company Tikehau Capital (TKOO.PA) said on Monday it was hoping to manage at least 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) worth of assets by 2025 that would be dedicated solely to fighting climate change.

Tikehau added in a statement that the plans would allow it to invest in companies and projects aimed at decarbonising the global economy, as companies around the world step up their presence in green energy projects.

($1 = 0.8621 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

ZEUS: Here is where the COP26 climate conference will succeed — and fail

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights NEW YORK (Callaway Climate Insights) — Billed as the last best chance to save the Earth from global warming in coming years, next month’s United Nations summit will bring political drama, protests, new national promises, and inevitably, disappointment to Glasgow, Scotland, in a rain-soaked, Covid-threatened carnival of climate chaos. Expectations are […]
ENVIRONMENT
cheddar.com

Blue Bear Capital Raises $150 Million as It Helps Bolster Fight Against Climate Change

Blue Bear Capital, a venture and growth equity firm focusing on AI-powered solutions for the world’s energy, infrastructure, and climate challenges, recently announced it has raised $150 million dollars in new funding. Ernst Sack, Partner at Blue Bear Capital, joins Cheddar Climate the vision his company has when it comes to combating climate change.
ECONOMY
Fortune

How leaders from Coca-Cola, FedEx, Sony, and General Motors are tackling climate change

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there was one big theme at Fortune’s recent Global Sustainability Forum, a virtual event where leaders gathered to discuss how companies are responding to the new climate reality, it was this: “the math and the path,” as Mike Roman, CEO of 3M put it. In other words, how do you make your processes and products more sustainable— and how do you make that work financially?
ECONOMY
Reuters

Lufthansa gets strong investor backing for 2.1 bln euro cash call

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa received strong investor backing for a 2.14 billion euro ($2.47 billion) rights issue, providing some encouragement for travel companies looking to weather the after effects of the COVID-19 crisis. The company said on Wednesday that its rights issue was 98.36% subscribed by...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Global Economy#Paris#Tikehau Capital#French
The Conversation UK

COP26: billions are being spent tackling climate change – where is it all going? Climate Fight podcast part 1

Welcome to Climate fight: the world’s biggest negotiation, an expert’s guide to the UN climate talks in Glasgow from The Anthill Podcast. In the first episode of this new series, we’re talking about climate finance – money pledged by the world’s richest countries to help the poorest parts of the world adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. Where is it being spent and is it really working?
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

TUI to raise 1.1 bln euros in equity after summer bookings boost

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Travel company TUI Group (TUIGn.DE) said it would raise 1.1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in equity to help pay down its pandemic debt, as it reported a jump in holiday bookings in late summer. Germany-based TUI has taken on loans of over 4 billion euros...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Santander announces interim shareholder remuneration of 1.7 bln euros

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander said on Tuesday its board had decided to make an interim distribution from 2021 earnings through a cash dividend and share buyback worth 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion, equivalent to 40% of its first-half underlying profit. The announcement comes after the ECB said...
MARKETS
Reuters

UBS notes postponed verdict in 4.5 bln euro French tax case

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - UBS noted a decision by French judges to postpone their ruling on the Swiss bank’s appeal against a 4.5 billion euro ($5.27 billion) fine imposed for helping wealthy clients stash undeclared assets offshore. “UBS takes note of the decision by the Paris Court of Appeal...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Heimstaden Bostad buys European properties in 9.1 bln euro deal

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Swedish residential real-estate company Heimstaden Bostad said it agreed to buy a portfolio of properties located in major European cities such as Berlin, in a deal valued at about 9.1 billion euros ($10.66 billion). Heimstaden will buy 28,776 homes across Sweden, Germany, and Denmark from rival...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

WDK president: Rubber industry must tackle mobility, climate change

MUNICH, Germany—Current challenges around mobility and climate change can only be tackled "with intelligent and sustainable technical solutions," according to Anish Taneja, president of German rubber industry association the WDK. "This is a joint task," said Taneja, speaking at the recent IAA Mobility 2021 event in Munich. "Our industry is...
ECONOMY
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
The Independent

IMF head meets with board probing data-rigging allegations

The head of the International Monetary Fund met on Wednesday with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive.The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The IMF board heard from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before...
WORLD
Reuters

Indian refiner BPCL aims to invest $13.6 bln to diversify

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) will invest 1 trillion rupees ($13.55 billion) over five years to strengthen its petrochemicals, renewables and alternatives fuels businesses to de-risk itself from volatility in global markets, company Chairman A.K. Singh said. "Energy landscape is changing fast and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy