Royal Mail’s international subsidiary General Logistics Systems (GLS) has bought Canadian logistics business Rosenau Transport for £210.5 million to become a major force in the north American delivery sector.The deal will see GLS expand its presence across the country, particularly in the west of Canada and allow the company to unlock “significant growth opportunities”, it said.Royal Mail has been in Canada since 2018 and operates two hubs with 27 depots.A deal to buy Mid-Nite Sun Transportation, which operates as Rosenau Transport, will see it expand and create a new link with GLS’s current operations on the west coast of...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO