Tom Brady's return to Foxborough to face the Patriots this Sunday has New England -- and likely all of the NFL -- abuzz. The hype for this game is only going to increase as we get closer to kickoff. as this is a reunion for the ages and probably one of the most anticipated regular season games of all-time. Naturally, given that Brady spent two decades with the franchise, there are plenty of relationships he's forged over his tenure with the Patriots. One of the most notable was Brady's kinship with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is excited to square up against his old friend this weekend.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO