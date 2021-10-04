CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flutter Entertainment Names Amy Howe CEO Of US Unit FanDuel

(RTTNews) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) announced Monday the appointment of Amy Howe as CEO of US gambling unit FanDuel Group. She was appointed Interim CEO in July. Howe joined FanDuel in February 2021 as President with responsibility for leading the company's core commercial functions across its Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, and Daily Fantasy businesses.

