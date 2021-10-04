Giants Q&A: Did Julius Peppers save the season by calling 'heads'?

Golladay (hip) is a game-time decision, with his availability depending on how he looks/feels during a pregame workout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A Saturday report seemed more optimistic, while the latest update makes it sound like Golladay is closer to 50/50. The 6-foot-4 wideout was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, and it remains to be seen if he's placed on the inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff with Atlanta. If Golladay ends up inactive or limited, the Giants can spread his usual snaps between some combination of fellow wideouts Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson and C.J. Board, though tight ends might also take on more work with Evan Engram (calf) likely making his season debut Sunday.
Comments / 1