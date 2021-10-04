Giants Q&A: Did Julius Peppers save the season by calling 'heads'?

Evan Engram returned from a calf injury that caused him to miss the first two games of the season. Was he cheered on Sunday?. Yes, but in the worst way possible. The crowd at MetLife Stadium, whose sourness on the former first-round pick was only amplified by his fumble late in the first half, applauded whenever he left the field during personnel shifts. It was an ugly reminder of their distaste for the tight end who was booed lustily in the second half when he failed to catch a pass that was tipped away from him.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO