CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants Q&A: Did Julius Peppers save the season by calling 'heads'?

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe. If he did, it was while sidelined with a hamstring injury that forced him out of the game but did not prevent him from going onto the field to call the overtime coin toss. "I was walking out there already," the captain said of not waiting for Joe Judge...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Headed for game-time decision

Golladay (hip) is a game-time decision, with his availability depending on how he looks/feels during a pregame workout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A Saturday report seemed more optimistic, while the latest update makes it sound like Golladay is closer to 50/50. The 6-foot-4 wideout was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, and it remains to be seen if he's placed on the inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff with Atlanta. If Golladay ends up inactive or limited, the Giants can spread his usual snaps between some combination of fellow wideouts Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson and C.J. Board, though tight ends might also take on more work with Evan Engram (calf) likely making his season debut Sunday.
NFL
FOX Sports

Giants are 0-3 and heading into a tough part of the schedule

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley poured out his heart discussing the New York Giants' second straight 0-3 start and his feelings about the team. As far as Barkley and many of his teammates are concerned, the ingredients are there for winning football. The problem is Joe Judge's team hasn't clicked yet.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Giants: Hat tips & head-scratchers

The Falcons finagled a wacky win against a hapless Giants team to avoid going 0-3 to start the season. That’s good, but the offense is an abject mess at the moment. Grady Jarrett often gets labeled as a “poor man’s Aaron Donald,” and that’s always bothered me a bit. It feels a bit like a pejorative. Grady Jarrett is Grady Jarrett, and he does very good things on a football field as Grady Jarrett.
NFL
Newsday

Giants Week 3 Q&A: Evan Engram booed by fans, then leaves field to Bronx cheers

Evan Engram returned from a calf injury that caused him to miss the first two games of the season. Was he cheered on Sunday?. Yes, but in the worst way possible. The crowd at MetLife Stadium, whose sourness on the former first-round pick was only amplified by his fumble late in the first half, applauded whenever he left the field during personnel shifts. It was an ugly reminder of their distaste for the tight end who was booed lustily in the second half when he failed to catch a pass that was tipped away from him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
NBC Sports

Giants, Saints head to overtime

The Giants were down 11 points early in the fourth quarter after Taysom Hill‘s second touchdown run of the game, but they mounted a comeback that has forced the Saints into overtime. Graham Gano hit a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left to play in regulation to tie the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants news, 9/30: Isaiah Wilson, Jabrill Peppers, more

The Giants signed the New York native and 2020 first-round bust to their practice squad yesterday. Carolina and Las Vegas look like the easiest upcoming games. For all our sakes, let’s hope we don’t actually have to see Jabrill Peppers the running back. Nate Solder is the odd man out...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cowboys#American Football#Mri
chatsports.com

Giants’ Jabrill Peppers may need to sit out Week 5 due to hamstring injury (Report)

One of the larger components of the Giants defense may not be healthy and on the field this Sunday against Dallas. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports safety Jabrill Peppers might need to sit out the Week 5 matchup due to a hamstring injury. Peppers sustained the health-related setback this past Sunday against New Orleans.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants-Cowboys injury news: Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams, Jabrill Peppers miss practice

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), defensive end Leonard Williams (knee) and safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) were among six New York Giants who did not practice on Wednesday. The others were wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee). Peppers injured his hamstring...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Shepard, Slayton, Peppers, and Bredeson officially out for Giants on Sunday

The Giants will be shorthanded a number of receivers for the second straight week when they take on the Cowboys this Sunday. Various starters will be out for the Giants this week, an unfortunate occurrence considering a highly important divisional matchup is on deck. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports receivers Sterling...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to go against Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott

The two premier running back talents in the NFC East will be on display Sunday. That’s actually a rarity. While their teams face off twice a year every year, this meeting between Saquon Barkley and Ekeziel Elliott is unusual in that it pits them in a head-to-head meeting with both at full strength. You have to go back to their first ever clash in Week 2 of 2018 for the last time that’s happened.
NFL
Newsday

Giants have nothing but respect for Dak Prescott's recovery, resurgence

The Giants will face a fully-healed, fully-functioning, fully-dangerous Dak Prescott on Sunday. The Cowboys quarterback is performing not just at a Comeback Player of the Year level, but an MVP level this season. At least two of his opponents this week couldn’t be happier about it. Jason Garrett, Prescott’s former...
NFL
Newsday

Giants LB Lorenzo Carter still coming along in recovery from injury

The first thing Lorenzo Carter did was turn around. "I got to the top of a rush and pulled off and it felt like somebody kicked me," the Giants linebacker said. "I was like ‘Dang!’ It felt like my foot was asleep. I thought I got hit or something. I thought somebody stepped on me and I looked back.
NFL
Newsday

Joe Judge shakes off Troy Aikman's criticism of Giants

A day after Troy Aikman said the Giants "aren’t in Dallas’ class," Joe Judge acknowledged that this Sunday’s matchup against the Cowboys will be a challenging one, but added that his team has no need for external motivation — even if it comes from a Hall of Fame quarterback. "I...
NFL
Newsday

How much longer will Urban Meyer last in NFL?

Urban Meyer was supposed to be a breath of fresh air for a Jaguars team that has experienced plenty of disappointment since the early years of the Tom Coughlin coaching era. Meyer, the three-time national championship coach at Florida and Ohio State, had accomplished just about everything at the college level and now wanted to try to climb to the NFL mountaintop. But like many others before him, Meyer appears to be on a road to failure.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy