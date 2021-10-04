$300K grant will help UB create training for professors on teaching neurodiverse students
At the University at Buffalo, professors aren’t just teaching, they’re also reinventing teaching. Learning scientists at the college are using a $300,000 grant to create professional development that will teach professors how to best teach students with ADHD and other forms of neurodivergence. To start, they will focus on professors who teach STEM degrees, specifically computer science programs.www.wbfo.org
