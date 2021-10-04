$300K grant will help UB create training for professors on teaching neurodiverse students

An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan have a long history of attacking Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority.

