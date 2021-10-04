CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Historic black American church celebrates 60 years

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0vwe_0cGHG3vy00

The historic New Light Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating an important milestone.

The church opened its doors 60 years ago in Paso Robles. Although the church's location would change three time over six decades, its mission never did.

Worshipers and chaplains say it is important to work together and with the entire community, to serve the "least, lost, and left behind."

The church started in the home of Pastor Cecil and Louise Parish. The most original parishioners came from other states, such as Texas and Louisiana.

The New Light Baptist Church of Paso Robles is one of the oldest black churches in the U.S.

"Through community engagement, we're focusing on diversity, we have a current program for veterans coming through the prison and the court system, we're reaching the most vulnerable in the community, the homeless, the least, the last, the lost, and the left out," says Kenneth Parish, Chaplain at New Light church and Vice President of the North County NAACP.

Pastor Dr. Cecil Parish passed away in the year of 2009 and was succeeded by Pastor George Lartigue. Chaplain Kenneth Parish then succeeded Pastor George Lartique and has been serving as Chaplain since that time.

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

There’s a ‘hidden cost’ of being Black in America, study says

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — African-American men, even those who “make it” and attain professional or financial success, still encounter constant discrimination, a recent study finds. Researchers from UCLA surveyed both Black and white American males of various income brackets and discovered that, regardless of success, African-Americans still experience far more discrimination than their Caucasian peers.
SOCIETY
thenewjournalandguide.com

Norfolk Pastor To Depart Position After 39-Year Tenure

Dr. Robert G. Murray announced recently to his congregation that he will be resigning as the 19th Senior Pastor of the Historic First Baptist Church of Norfolk, which is located on Bute Street. Murray, a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, served as Senior Pastor of Westwood Baptist Church in...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Urbana Citizen

Renewed Strength Church celebrates anniversary

WESTVILLE – Renewed Strength Church is excited to celebrate its 26th anniversary. It is a non-denominational church that was started in September of 1995 through God’s prompting in the heart of Mark Hackworth. The first few gatherings were in a member’s residence and consisted of three families: Mark and Jami Hackworth, Tim and Bev Risinger and Chris and Tina Livingston. It totaled 13 people. From there, the congregation moved to the chapel at Urbana University with an attendance of approximately 40 people. As the congregation grew, Renewed Strength moved to a building in Urbana, continuing to increase to approximately 95 people. The largest leap of faith came when they chose to purchase the old Westville school house.
WESTVILLE, OH
themtnear.com

Celebrating community at Nederland Presbyterian Church

Dozens of community and church members came together on Sunday, September 19, to enjoy fellowship at a Community Picnic hosted in the garden of the Nederland Community Presbyterian Church. Mark Stringfellow manned the grill with help from Jeff Yansura, serving up hamburgers and hot dogs for all. Kids had a...
NEDERLAND, CO
essexnewsdaily.com

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates seven years in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Nia Fellowship Baptist Church, the only African American Baptist church in West Orange, celebrated seven years of church acquisition. Nia Fellowship Baptist Church awarded its inaugural Silva F. Umukoro Humanitarian Award to one of West Orange’s native sons, NBA star Kyrie Irving, and the K.A.I. Family Foundation. The award was named in honor of the late Silva F. Umukoro, a founding member and leader at Nia, who lived a life of service to his community and those in need around the world.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Churches#Black American#Chaplains#Pastor Cecil
butlerradio.com

SRU Exploring Moving Historic Shiloh Church To Campus

A Butler City building with historical significance could have a new lease on life at Slippery Rock University. During their meeting last night, Councilman Jeff Smith informed Butler City Council that SRU President Dr. William Behre is in serious negotiations to move the Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 111 Hayes Avenue, to the SRU campus for use as a spiritual center.
BUTLER, PA
WDBJ7.com

Lexington’s First Baptist Church celebrates 154 years

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The First Baptist Church is a landmark in downtown Lexington -- “Can you believe it’s still here, after 154 years?” church member Gayle Porterfield asked -- the oldest, independent African-American church in the area. “I think about it every time I come down Main Street and...
LEXINGTON, VA
thewestsidegazette.com

112 Year old Black WW2 Veteran Celebrates his Birthday!

He-Said: Nicole, even your “Jaded” soul has to acknowledge this amazing Story! Mr. Lawrence Brooks has witnessed a plethora of events in his 112 years. I would love to have a conversation with this sage man. He was born in 1909 in the “Jim Crow/Clan” racist South! What would you...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
NAACP
Newswatch 16

Restoring, preserving historic church in Montrose

MONTROSE, Pa. — Cindy Beeman describes it as a leap of faith: taking on the task of restoring a centuries-old church while also preserving its history. "We're actually returning to the color that it was for the first 70 years," she said as she showed Newswatch 16 around the former Montrose United Methodist Church.
MONTROSE, PA
KSLA

Historic Shreveport church finishes 3-day crusade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The historic Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport finished their three-day crusade on Thursday, Sept. 30. The church held worship services this week in tents, open to everyone in the Allendale community. Church leaders say they wanted to share the good news in a welcomed space...
SHREVEPORT, LA
navarrocountygazette.com

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Celebrates 150 Years

Historic milestone reached with local Catholic church. The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church celebrated its 150-year anniversary with a large outdoor mass on Sunday, Oct. 3. The church, established on Oct. 8, 1871, had its morning service led by Bishop Edward Burns of Dallas. Father Juan Carlos Marin Cortes of the...
CORSICANA, TX
mountain-topmedia.com

Historic church hosts homecoming

The Salem United Methodist Church welcomed guests into The Snivley Chapel on Sunday for their annual Snivley Chapel Homecoming. Mountain Top News Reporter Joshua Slone takes us there.
RELIGION
myv949.com

Urban One Celebrates 41 Years Of Serving The Black Community

On Saturday (October 2), WOL News Talk 1450 in Washington D.C. celebrated its 41st anniversary – a moment which showcased the perseverance and tenacity of its founder, Urban One maven Cathy Hughes. The radio station, which serves the D.C. area with today’s news, politics and community events, was the first...
SOCIETY
kuaf.com

Celebrate Docktober with Church Health

At Church Health, we love to celebrate Doctober. This Doctober, I think our doctors can use a special pat on the back from each of us. For the last 18 months, not only have they dealt with the normal disease and wellness problems we bring to them, they've had to run the maze of dealing with COVID-19. Doctors are people first and have the same anxieties around COVID that we all have, yet they screw up their courage and care for our other ailments, despite the risk to themselves of getting the virus.
RELIGION
KSBY News

KSBY News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy