Historic black American church celebrates 60 years

The historic New Light Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating an important milestone.

The church opened its doors 60 years ago in Paso Robles. Although the church's location would change three time over six decades, its mission never did.

Worshipers and chaplains say it is important to work together and with the entire community, to serve the "least, lost, and left behind."

The church started in the home of Pastor Cecil and Louise Parish. The most original parishioners came from other states, such as Texas and Louisiana.

The New Light Baptist Church of Paso Robles is one of the oldest black churches in the U.S.

"Through community engagement, we're focusing on diversity, we have a current program for veterans coming through the prison and the court system, we're reaching the most vulnerable in the community, the homeless, the least, the last, the lost, and the left out," says Kenneth Parish, Chaplain at New Light church and Vice President of the North County NAACP.

Pastor Dr. Cecil Parish passed away in the year of 2009 and was succeeded by Pastor George Lartigue. Chaplain Kenneth Parish then succeeded Pastor George Lartique and has been serving as Chaplain since that time.