Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Race Benefits Mario Lemieux Foundation, Penguins Foundation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of people took to the streets around PPG Paints Arena on Sunday for the return of an in-person running of the Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk.

Like last year, runners who didn’t want to participate in person Downtown were able to take part virtually.

The annual run and walk benefits the Mario Lemieux Foundation and Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation supports youth hockey initiatives, and the Mario Lemieux Foundation supports patient care and research, as well as Austin’s Playrooms,” said Nancy Angus, Executive Director of the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

The Mario Lemieux Foundation says more than 4,000 people from 45 states and 10 countries took part in the run on Sunday, with more than $175,000 being raised.