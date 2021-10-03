CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret money, swanky real estate and a Monte Carlo mystery

By Paul Sonne, Greg Miller The Washington Post
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONACO - The apartment hangs over the blue waters of the Mediterranean beneath the Monte Carlo casino of James Bond legend. In the harbor below, royals, moguls and oligarchs float by in iceberg-size yachts. There is little about the humble background of Svetlana Krivonogikh to indicate that she had the...

nationalmortgagenews.com

It’s too easy to launder money through real estate

In the last five years alone, at least $2.3 billion has been laundered through U.S. real estate transactions, according to a new report by Global Financial Integrity, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. This staggering number in all likelihood just represents the tip of the iceberg and it shows that decisive action is needed to keep criminals from exploiting weaknesses in the system, and laundering money that will then be used to fund illegal activity around the world.
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Galleries Form International Alliance, a Big-Money Caravaggio Mystery, and More—Morning Links for October 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARKET MACHINATIONS. With Frieze on tap next week, and the major New York auctions about a month away, the art market is humming. At those New York sales, 130 works from the collection of the legendary TV producer Douglas S. Cramer (Dynasty, The Love Boat) will be offered at Sotheby’s, where they are expected to bring in $30 million, ARTnews reports. Meanwhile, 40 dealers from around the world have come together to form an International Galleries Alliance, which has “embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform,” Melanie Gerlis reports in the Financial Times. To start, it plans to grow to...
VISUAL ART
Urban Omnibus

The Struggle is Real Estate

The stark visual impact of a vacant lot or empty building can be a blank canvas on which to project different agendas: a diatribe against the supposed ills of city life, a celebration of its supposed grit — or simply a business opportunity. New York City is no stranger to these dynamics. Yet far afield from the five boroughs, in the center of Berlin, a partnership between artists, planners, architects, cultural workers, and the municipal government is upending familiar tropes around “urban decay.” Following a direct action staged at an abandoned government complex near the eastern bank of the Spree River — originally conceived as a symbolic protest against rampant gentrification and privatization in the German capital — a group of activists have found themselves turned accidental planners for an ambitious redevelopment scheme that will rescue financially valuable land from the city’s white-hot property market, and open it up for largely social uses. What once seemed like a utopian long-shot is now an active construction site with experimental art studios and public planning workshops occupying the ground floor of an otherwise deserted eleven-story building; raised garden bends in the center of an open concrete plaza; and other community-driven spaces, including a theater and a bar, with affordable and supportive housing and offices for public workers to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
