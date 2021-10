The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-2 on Sunday after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. It was not a pretty game for the Dolphins, who struggled to find a rhythm throughout much of the contest and, even as they tried to make a furious comeback, seemed to luck into some plays more than they dictated the results to the Raiders. There were questionable calls, both from the referees and from the coaches. There were mistakes on the field. And there was another loss on the board as overtime ended.

