Henry’s Wives Get An Overdue Royal Treatment – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
5 days ago
Gallows humor – and after the last 18 months, can there be any other kind? – is in exuberant form at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where the terrific new musical Six just had its long-in-coming opening night. Originally set to open on March 12, 2020 – Covid had other plans...
King Henry VIII’s heraldic beasts have inspired a new range of coins from the Royal Mint, with the first unveiled at the monarch’s former palace. Hampton Court Palace – where carvings of the beasts still welcome visitors – was the setting for the launch of the £5 Seymour Panther coin, which features an image of the Queen on one side and the animal on the reverse.
What began as a student show in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival has become an international sensation, first on London’s West End, then in regional and touring productions, and now on Broadway, with a post-modern pop-culture take on the women who had the misfortune of being wed to England’s maniacal ignominious Tudor King Henry VIII. In SIX, the concept musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, playing an open-ended run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, the 16th-century Queens have come back to life as a sextet of glittering badass rock stars, singing of their ill-fated lives (“Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived”) from the updated perspective of young 21st-century women embracing fame and girl power.
A musical of tongue-in-cheek divas, this buoyant import delivers what it promises: six irreverent women claiming their place in history, “live in consort” to the visceral beat of a hot band. Hello New York, how’re you doin’? they ask. Remember us from PBS? they sing. It doesn’t seem to matter...
Over the last decade, Eric Tucker’s Off Broadway troupe Bedlam has performed a string of classic stories with a kind of do-it-yourself thrift-store bravado — everything from Shakespeare to George Bernard Shaw to Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.”. Nearly a decade after mounting Kate Hamill’s “Sense & Sensibility” in a production...
The all-powerful family firm has assets aplenty, but its troubled future is being massively fought over with everyone plotting over the next generation. No, not the upcoming third season of “Succession” — but that title could serve as an accurate alternative to “The Mirror and the Light,” the stage version of the third and final part of Hilary Mantel’s bestselling Tudor novel sequence. Given the success on both sides of the Atlantic of the twinned presentations of “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up The Bodies,” let alone the BAFTA-winning BBC mini-series that followed, there’s clearly huge anticipation for this final part....
Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
After a fashion tour de force of his own with a pink Prada tuxedo, relaxed-fit Italian tailoring, and a very fresh looking (contrary to popular belief) Gucci suit, Jake Gyllenhaal joined his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the New York Film Festival premiere of her flick The Lost Daughter. And while the two celebrated the flick at the Venice International Film Festival, this time around, the two siblings coordinated their outfits, walking the carpet in plush velvet. Jake stepped out in a deep green, velvet Bottega Veneta suit paired with a laid-back plain white T-shirt while his older sister wore a floor-length, dark blue velvet gown with a deep V bodice and draped details.
The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike.
With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy.
Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life.
The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
On today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director of Programming Dennis Lim is joined by joined by The Lost Daughter writer & director Maggie Gyllenhaal and cast members Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Dagmara Dominczyk to discuss their Spotlight selection of this year’s festival. The NYFF59 screenings of The Lost Daughter are presented by Citi.
Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
The New York Film Festival premiere of “The Lost Daughter” was a homecoming for Maggie Gyllenhaal, seasoned actor and now first-time director thanks to her new psychological drama.
“My great-grandparents came to New York as immigrants. My grandparents were born in the Bronx. My mother grew up and was born in Brooklyn. My parents met here. My dad was just telling me the other day he and my mom would come to dates here at the New York Film Festival and see films here. And I was born here in New York,” Gyllenhaal said to a packed Alice Tully Hall in...
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox.
“The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.”
Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle.
“I...
While the failure of Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen at the domestic box office with a $7.5M opening didn’t really surprise anyone after the movie was torn apart by critics post its TIFF world premiere, the latest misfire by a feature adaptation of a Broadway musical raises plenty of questions about the sub-genre’s fate at the box office.
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi just welcomed a baby daughter on September 18, and while we don’t know the baby’s name yet, we do know that she could very well get a royal title—something her sister Princess Eugenie’s son won’t have. But it might not be for the reason you’d expect.
When the Queen calls, you answer. But, technically, not if you’re Elvis Presley‘s manager. Apparently, in 1962, Queen Elizabeth II invited Elvis Presley to join the Royal Variety Show. A representative called Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who immediately refused the invitation. Parker, born Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk in the...
