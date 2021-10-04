Henry’s Wives Get An Overdue Royal Treatment – Talesbuzz

The all-powerful family firm has assets aplenty, but its troubled future is being massively fought over with everyone plotting over the next generation. No, not the upcoming third season of “Succession” — but that title could serve as an accurate alternative to “The Mirror and the Light,” the stage version of the third and final part of Hilary Mantel’s bestselling Tudor novel sequence. Given the success on both sides of the Atlantic of the twinned presentations of “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up The Bodies,” let alone the BAFTA-winning BBC mini-series that followed, there’s clearly huge anticipation for this final part....

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO