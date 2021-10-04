CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paul Reiser on Mad About You’s Legacy & The Kominsky Method’s Portrayal of Friendship

By Kyle Meredith
wfpk.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Reiser on The Kaminsky Method, Mad About You, There’s Johnny, & Stranger Things. Paul Reiser sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his role in The Kaminsky Method, for which he’s Emmy nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.” The actor/writer/musician discusses how the Netflix series shines a light on friendships as you get older, finding success later in a career, and the meta-moment where his character is watching the movie Diner, which Reiser also starred in 1982. The two also hit on the lasting appeal of Mad About You, his 2017 series There’s… Johnny!, being part of the Stranger Things universe, and his 2010 album with Julia Fordham.

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Cynthia Harris, Mad About You star, dies at 87

Harris joined Mad About You in its second season, playing Sylvia Buchman, mother of Paul Reiser’s Paul Buchman and sometime nemesis of daughter-in-law Jamie Buchman, played by Helen Hunt. Harris appeared in 73 episodes of Mad About You, including two episodes of the 2019 reboot.
CELEBRITIES
respect-mag.com

Angela Bassett Closes Out Week of Madame Tussauds Figure Reveals Following Jennifer Hudson & TIffany Haddish Figure Celebrations

Dreams do come true! The icon herself, Angela Bassett, revealed her new wax figure featured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, capping off an incredible week of other celebrity figure reveals featuring powerhouse female artists Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish. Bassett is honored to showcase her very first figure to the public at the world’s greatest wax museum.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
Julia Fordham
goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Paying Tribute To ‘DWTS’ Celebrities Who Have Passed Since Their Time on the Show

Dancing With The Stars has been around since 2005. The show has the ability to combine the older generation of Hollywood with the up and coming. We’re paying tribute to the celebrities who have passed away since their time on Dancing with The Stars. These four contestants are some pretty big names in both the DWTS world and Hollywood as a whole.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard’s Parents Refused to Let Show Make a Line of ‘Opie’ Clothes

Ron Howard’s parents wanted him to be a normal kid. So when he was starring as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, they said no to some lucrative endorsement deals. Rance and Jean Howard wanted to make sure their oldest son went to all his classes. They wanted him to play Little League baseball. But they said no to a deal of putting their son’s name on a line of Opie clothes from The Andy Griffith Show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Mad About You#The Kominsky Method#Netflix Series#The Kaminsky Method#Diner
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

What Did Jane Powell Die Of? 'Royal Wedding' Actress' Cause Of Death Revealed

The young actress in numerous MGM musicals, including "Royal Wedding" and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," Jane Powell, passed away at 92, Thursday, September 16. The musical actress' spokesperson Susan Granger confirmed her death to Entertainment Weekly due to natural causes at her home in Wilton, Connecticut. Sources also reported...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, died at the age of 23.

Another day, another Hollywood loss to mourn. Many pioneers and rising stars have left the entertainment industry in recent months. The deaths of public figures have become a painful reality, from Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy. Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, has unfortunately joined the ranks of our fallen stars.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

12 Actors Who Look Exactly Like the Real People They Played

A star doesn't need to look exactly like whoever they're playing, but it certainly helps the audience when watching a biopic of a famous person we're already all familiar with. Sometimes, it takes makeup, wigs, and prosthetics to turn an actor into the subject at hand, but when it comes to the celebrities below, they became their character without needing too much help. (Of course, some hair dye or a pair of glasses can do wonders.) The actors below aren't all on the same level when it comes to naturally looking like the real people they played, but the resemblances are pretty incredible. Read on to see just how alike they were, long before sitting down in the hair and makeup chair.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy