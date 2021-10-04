CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Doug “Cosmo” Clifford on His Upcoming Vault Albums

By Kyle Meredith
wfpk.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCCR’s “Cosmo” Clifford on Vault Albums, Joe Satriani, & Retiring Revisited. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Doug “Cosmo” Clifford catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss For All The Money In the World, a record he wrote and recorded with Steve Wright in the mid-80s and kept inside his Cosmo’s Vault until now. The drummer/producer talks about why he sat on the album for so long, tapping Joe Satriani to play guitar, and the other vault records that will be seeing release soon – including collaborations with Bobby Whitlock, Doug Sahm, and a solo LP. Clifford also tells us why he and CCR bassist Stu Cook recently brought Creedence Clearwater Revisited to a close.

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

'Legends of Rock: The Beatles & Roy Orbison'

It was 1963 and The Beatles had yet to hit it big in America. At the time, however, the “Fab Four” were a top band in the United Kingdom, and Roy Orbison was looking for a local act to bring in crowds for his first UK tour. The American crooner...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Halestorm's preparing to unleash “a lot of caged energy” on upcoming new album

Halestorm is “Back from the Dead,” and there’s a lot more where that came from. The “I Miss the Misery” rockers unleashed their latest single in August, marking the first preview of their upcoming fifth studio album. As drummer Arejay Hale tells ABC Audio, “Back from the Dead” is just a taste of the intensity you’ll hear when the full record arrives.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Whitlock
Person
Joe Satriani
Person
Doug Sahm
wfpk.org

A 2011 White Stripes show to be released as live album

Jack White‘s Third Man Records is celebrating their 50th vault package with the release of a live White Stripes album recorded at Detroit’s Institute of Arts in 2011. The White Stripes played 33 tracks over two sets, including 14 covers of songs by Blind Willie McTell, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, MC5, Robert Johnson, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and more.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmo#Ccr
Alternative Press

Joyce Manor at their SummerStage performance on upcoming album and more

Joyce Manor are celebrating. This year marks a decade since the California band’s beloved self-titled debut that set the tone for the early 2010’s emo revival movement that’s very much still going on today. It can even be said that Prince Daddy & The Hyena, the first opener for Joyce Manor’s SummerStage in Central Park show, is a result of that special era. This concert is an ode to that self-titled record, and some thousands of fans have gathered to take part in this commemoration.
ROCK MUSIC
wfpk.org

All-star roster of drummers fight hunger with a Beatles classic

An iconic tune by The Beatles has been utilized to help those in need. Not only is legendary Beatle drummer Ringo Starr part of the efforts to raise funds for the organization WhyHunger, he’s in good company!. The organization’s “Drum Together” campaign (a play on the iconic Beatles tune, “Come...
ADVOCACY
mxdwn.com

Johnny Cash’s Estate Releases 1968 Cover Of Bob Dylan’s Hit “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” Ahead Of Upcoming Live Album

In anticipation for the Johnny Cash’s forthcoming live album, Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968, his cover of Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” from that special evening is being released to the public for the first time. According to consequence.net “Throughout his career, Johnny Cash was a noted fan of Bob Dylan, often incorporating a cover of one of the latter’s songs into his live performances.”
MUSIC
NME

ENHYPEN to collaborate with TXT’s Yeonjun on upcoming full-length album

ENHYPEN have released the tracklist of their forthcoming first full-length studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. On October 4 at Midnight KST, Belift Lab uploaded a graphic revealing the titles of eight new tracks that will be part of ENHYPEN’s first-ever studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The record is set due out on October 12.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Westword

Redamancy's Upcoming Revival EP Reflects the Band's Growth

Redamancy came together in a University of Colorado Denver music classroom. The chemistry was quick: The edgy pop-rock trio played its first show within a few weeks of forming, and in late 2018 released a self-titled EP of its early work. “We were in a singer-songwriter ensemble,” guitarist Adrian Garay...
DENVER, CO
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch Brandi Carlile, Sleater-Kinney & more join Pearl Jam on “Rockin’ in the Free World”

Pearl Jam closed out the festivities Saturday with an epic, star-studded cover of Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World”. Joining frontman Eddie Vedder on mic were Brandi Carlile— who also joined the band last weekend on a terrific version of PJ’s “Better Man”— as well as Sleater-Kinney, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Patty Smyth, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: St. Paul & the Broken Bones announce new album with latest single “The Last Dance”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Longtime WFPK favorites St. Paul & The Broken Bones are back with new music and have announced a new album is on the way. “The Last Dance” is the hypnotic lead single from their upcoming release, The Alien Coast. The band stated that they are entering a new era of their career with their “most ambitious work to date.” The new record finds them experimenting with synth sounds and samples, as well as tapping into “a fever dream convergence of soul and psychedelia, stoner metal and funk.”
THEATER & DANCE
wfpk.org

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss release new song, “High and Lonesome”

As we told you earlier, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have joined forces once again and have a new album on the way soon. In August, they released the first song from the LP… a cover of Lucinda Williams‘ “Can’t Let Go”. Raise the Roof is set for release on...
MUSIC
metalinjection

MATT PIKE Talks Career-Spanning Lyric Book, Upcoming Solo Album, and 30 Years of SLEEP's Volume One

He is the mad wizard of heavy metal, the overlord of the stoner riff, the master of psychedelic sludge. Matt Pike simply is the fucking man. From Sleep to High on Fire, Pike has carved out a blistering reputation in the past three decades. His latest collection of lyrics put to batshit crazy illustrations, Head On A Pike: The Illustrated Lyrics of Matt Pike, is a retrospective of musical poetry that spans twenty years of Pike's career, beginning in 1998 with the album The Art of Self Defense up to the latest 2019 release, the Grammy Award-winning record Electric Messiah.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy