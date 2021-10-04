Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Doug “Cosmo” Clifford on His Upcoming Vault Albums

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Longtime WFPK favorites St. Paul & The Broken Bones are back with new music and have announced a new album is on the way. “The Last Dance” is the hypnotic lead single from their upcoming release, The Alien Coast. The band stated that they are entering a new era of their career with their “most ambitious work to date.” The new record finds them experimenting with synth sounds and samples, as well as tapping into “a fever dream convergence of soul and psychedelia, stoner metal and funk.”

